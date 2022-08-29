Serena Williams Says Goodbye to the Sport She Changed Forever

By Brian Braganza
|2:45

Serena Williams—arguably the greatest athlete of all time—spoke to TIME’s Sean Gregory about her decision to move away from tennis and into the next chapter of her life. As she prepares to bid farewell at the U.S. Open, she reflects on her legacy on tennis, motherhood, and more.

