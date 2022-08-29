Serena Williams Says Goodbye to the Sport She Changed Forever

Watch More From TIME
-
Watch Live: NASA's Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch|1:16:23
-
Inside Thailand's Complicated Legalization of Weed|7:40
-
Watch How Ukrainian Pilots Are Training and Preparing to Fly U.S. Attack Jets|2:40
-
A VR Interview With the Director Who Made "We Met in Virtual Reality"|5:33
-
Meet the Cast of The Most Expensive TV Show In History: 'The Rings of Power'|5:14
-
Watch: How Reality TV Reshaped Our World|5:27
-
Watch: These Scientists Are Trying to Stop Future Pandemic Threats|5:30