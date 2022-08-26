With over 5 million copies of her books in print, Taylor Jenkins Reid holds an irrefutable grip on the publishing industry. Her novels, which include bestseller The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and the latest, Carrie Soto Is Back, are about to reach an even bigger audience, as several are set to be adapted for the screen. Reid is quite familiar with Hollywood. The author worked in casting for several years—and many of her most popular books follow the journeys of famous fictional women. As Reid told TIME in an interview, she sees something universal in the stories of women in the public eye facing challenges in their private lives: “You make it a movie star, rock star, supermodel, tennis player, it’s all the same stuff we’re facing: How much of myself do I want to give, and what do I hide?”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Taylor Jenkins Reid books that will be made into movies and TV shows in the near future.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Reid’s 2019 novel follows the antics of a 1970s rock band set against the backdrop of the Los Angeles music scene. But Reid doesn’t just follow the band’s rise to fame—she also sets up a wrenching love story between lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne in a narrative that is constructed as a compilation of transcripts. Reese Witherspoon selected Daisy Jones for her March 2019 book club pick, and is producing the television adaptation for Amazon, which wrapped filming last spring. The limited series, which does not yet have a release date, stars Riley Keough and Sam Clalfin as Daisy and Billy, as well as Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, and Timothy Olyphant. The adaptation will also feature original music.

One True Loves

Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, and Luke Bracey star in the film adaptation of Reid’s 2016 novel, which features a script co-written by the author and her husband, Alex Jenkins Reid. The book is a heartbreaking romance centered on the journey of Emma Blair—a woman whose marriage to her high school sweetheart in her 20s ended in tragedy when her husband mysteriously disappeared in a helicopter on their first wedding anniversary. In her 30s, Emma picks up the pieces of her life and moves on, becoming engaged to her old friend, Sam. But then her husband is miraculously found alive—and re-enters her life just as she’s started over. As Emma figures out what to do, Reid takes a bruising look at what it really means to love.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

The TikTok sensation and staple on the New York Times bestseller list is the epic tale of a fictional movie star. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo begins with journalist Monique Grant learning that Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo wants her to write her biography. Monique doesn’t understand this: she’s not a particularly well known reporter, and Evelyn could have anyone she wants to capture her story. But once the two start talking, Evelyn bares it all to Monique, recounting her humble beginnings in the 1950s all the way through each of her seven husbands over the next several decades. The public’s fascination with Evelyn may come from her unsuccessful marriages, but Monique begins to learn that there is another relationship, of far greater importance, that has truly dominated the actor’s life. The juicy narrative has caught the attention of millions of readers—and will be adapted as a feature film for Netflix by Little Fires Everywhere showrunner Liz Tigelaar.

Malibu Rising

It’s Malibu in the 1980s and four famous siblings throw a huge end of summer party. The celebration quickly spirals into chaos—it literally goes up in flames by morning—and sets off a series of revelations about the siblings and their relationships to each other. At the story’s center is supermodel and surfer Nina Riva whose husband, a tennis star, has just left her. Over the course of 24 hours, Reid reveals the Riva family’s complicated history, and the tragedy that ties them together. Shortly before the book was released, it was announced that a television adaptation of Malibu Rising would be coming to Hulu with Reid serving as an executive producer.

