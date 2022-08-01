The third season of Never Have I Ever arrives on Netflix in August and this time Devi has—that’s right—thee Paxton Hall-Yoshida on her arm. But how long will he stay there? The streaming giant’s August originals include a buffet of international offerings, from offbeat German mafia comedy Buba to the quirky Mexican feel-good film Don’t Blame Karma!. American fare comprises the Lili Reinhart rom-com Look Both Ways, about two parallel realities after a fateful pregnancy test, and Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1, a documentary about how streetball made it to the masses.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2022—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2022

Available August 1

Big Tree City

Available August 2

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Available August 3

Buba

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99

Don’t Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2

Available August 4

Lady Tamara

Kakegurui Twin

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

Available August 5

Carter

Darlings

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

Available August 6

Reclaim

Available August 8

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go: Season 2

Available August 9

I Just Killed My Dad

Available August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key: Season 3

School Tales: The Series

A still from 'Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story,' which follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics. Courtesy of Netflix

Available August 11

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

Available August 12

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever: Season 3

Available August 15

Deepa & Anoop

Available August 16

Untold: Volume 2

Available August 17

High Heat

Junior Baking Show: Season 6

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

Available August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

Available August 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up: Season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

Available August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar

Available August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

Kamal Zayed as Nazeer, Alan Rosenberg as Aba, Mo Amer as Mo, and Bassem Youssef as Abood in 'Mo' Rebecca Brenneman—Netflix

Available August 24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling the OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We’re Mad

Available August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

History 101: Season 2

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

That’s Amor

Available August 26

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

Available August 29

Under Her Control

Mighty Express: Season 7

Available August 30

I Am a Killer: Season 3

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

Available August 31

Club América vs. Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2022

Available August 1

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Available August 2

Flight

Available August 5

The Informer

Skyfall

Available August 7

Riverdale: Season 6

Available August 9

The Nice Guys

Available August 11

Dope

Available August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Available August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

Available August 26

Disobedience

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2022

Leaving August 4

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving August 5

Screwball

Leaving August 7

We Summon the Darkness

Leaving August 9

Demonic

The Saint

Leaving August 10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Leaving August 15

Endless Love

Selfless

Leaving August 20

The Conjuring

Leaving August 23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving August 24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Leaving August 25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving August 27

Wind River

Leaving August 30

In the Line of Fire

Leaving August 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

