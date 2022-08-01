The third season of Never Have I Ever arrives on Netflix in August and this time Devi has—that’s right—thee Paxton Hall-Yoshida on her arm. But how long will he stay there? The streaming giant’s August originals include a buffet of international offerings, from offbeat German mafia comedy Buba to the quirky Mexican feel-good film Don’t Blame Karma!. American fare comprises the Lili Reinhart rom-com Look Both Ways, about two parallel realities after a fateful pregnancy test, and Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1, a documentary about how streetball made it to the masses.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2022
Available August 1
Big Tree City
Available August 2
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
Available August 3
Buba
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99
Don’t Blame Karma!
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2
Available August 4
Lady Tamara
Kakegurui Twin
Super Giant Robot Brothers
Wedding Season
Available August 5
Carter
Darlings
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Sandman
Available August 6
Reclaim
Available August 8
Code Name: Emperor
Team Zenko Go: Season 2
Available August 9
I Just Killed My Dad
Available August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
Heartsong
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2
Instant Dream Home
Iron Chef Brazil
Locke & Key: Season 3
School Tales: The Series
Available August 11
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
Available August 12
13: The Musical
A Model Family
Day Shift
Never Have I Ever: Season 3
Available August 15
Deepa & Anoop
Available August 16
Untold: Volume 2
Available August 17
High Heat
Junior Baking Show: Season 6
Look Both Ways
Royalteen
Unsuspicious
Available August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3
Inside the Mind of a Cat
Tekken: Bloodline
Available August 19
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2
Echoes
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
Glow Up: Season 4
Kleo
The Next 365 Days
Available August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar
Available August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
Available August 24
Lost Ollie
Mo
Queer Eye: Brazil
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
Selling the OC
Under Fire
Watch Out, We’re Mad
Available August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3
History 101: Season 2
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
That’s Amor
Available August 26
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
Loving Adults
Ludik
Me Time
Seoul Vibe
Available August 29
Under Her Control
Mighty Express: Season 7
Available August 30
I Am a Killer: Season 3
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
Available August 31
Club América vs. Club América
Family Secrets
I Came By
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2022
Available August 1
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
Available August 2
Flight
Available August 5
The Informer
Skyfall
Available August 7
Riverdale: Season 6
Available August 9
The Nice Guys
Available August 11
Dope
Available August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Available August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song
Available August 26
Disobedience
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2022
Leaving August 4
They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1
Leaving August 5
Screwball
Leaving August 7
We Summon the Darkness
Leaving August 9
Demonic
The Saint
Leaving August 10
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Leaving August 15
Endless Love
Selfless
Leaving August 20
The Conjuring
Leaving August 23
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
Leaving August 24
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37
Leaving August 25
Taxi Driver
The Visit
Leaving August 27
Wind River
Leaving August 30
In the Line of Fire
Leaving August 31
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp
