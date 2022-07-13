Ian Orefice, President and COO of TIME and TIME Studios, sent the following note to staff Tuesday:

Dear all,

I am delighted to share that TIME Studios’ jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy has received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary Series. The winners of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced in September.

This marks TIME’s tenth Emmy nomination, and third Primetime Emmy nomination in recent years.

Directed and produced by renowned filmmakers Coodie and Chike, jeen-yuhs is a groundbreaking project that was more than two decades in the making. What began as a courageous and inspiring journey with Coodie as Kanye West launched his solo career was released in February on Netflix to global success.

From TIME Studios, Jeen-yuhs was developed by Rebecca Teitel and Executive Produced by Mike Beck, Alexa Conway and Rebecca with Lynne Benioff as Co-Executive Producer. Like every great TIME project, countless people across departments were instrumental in the film’s success. (A special lawyer’s Emmy for Dana Rosen who helped guide the project from the beginning.) Congratulations to everyone who played a role in bringing jeen-yuhs to life.

As we get closer to TIME’s 100th birthday, jeen-yuhs and this latest Emmy nomination are another reflection of TIME’s impact and innovation as well as our team’s influence around the world.

Ian

