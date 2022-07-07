Musk Reportedly Fathered Twins With a Neuralink Executive Last Year

CEO, and chief engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk, arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".
Angela Weiss–AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
July 7, 2022 1:24 AM EDT

Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.

Musk and the executive asked a Texas judge in April to change the children’s names to reflect both their surnames, Insider said. The request was granted, according to the report.

Read more: A Complete Timeline of Elon Musk’s Business Endeavors

The two babies would bring Musk’s total known children to nine. He has advocated for increasing the population as part of his vision for colonizing other planets.

Neuralink, a closely held company controlled by Musk, and Musk didn’t immediately respond to emailed inquiries, and Bloomberg couldn’t immediately obtain a copy of the court document.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
Uvalde Officer Missed Chance to Shoot Gunman: Report
Next Up: Editor's Pick
How Black Filmmakers Are Reclaiming Their History Onscreen
EDIT POST