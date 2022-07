Musk Reportedly Fathered Twins With a Neuralink Executive Last Year

Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.

Musk and the executive asked a Texas judge in April to change the children’s names to reflect both their surnames, Insider said. The request was granted, according to the report.

Read more: A Complete Timeline of Elon Musk’s Business Endeavors

The two babies would bring Musk’s total known children to nine. He has advocated for increasing the population as part of his vision for colonizing other planets.

Neuralink, a closely held company controlled by Musk, and Musk didn’t immediately respond to emailed inquiries, and Bloomberg couldn’t immediately obtain a copy of the court document.

Contact us at letters@time.com.