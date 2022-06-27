Amtrak Train Carrying 243 People Derails in Missouri: Injuries Reported

A Southwest Chief Amtrak train, similar to the one pictured here, derailed in Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022, with 243 passengers aboard.
Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 27, 2022 4:57 PM EDT

(MENDON, Mo.) — A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon and initial reports indicate that some people aboard were injured, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon at 1:42 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

Social media posts from the scene show several rail cars on their sides. The Missouri Highway Patrol said eight cars derailed.

Three passengers were taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

The Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement units were at the scene to help and Amtrak said it has deployed resources to the site.

Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
Brittney Griner to Appear in Russian Court Ahead of Trial
Next Up: Editor's Pick
How Black Filmmakers Are Reclaiming Their History Onscreen
EDIT POST