Amber Heard’s legal team continued their defense on Monday in the ongoing defamation suit brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, alleging that she defamed him by describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed published in 2018. While Heard did not name Depp in the article, Depp alleged that the article damaged his reputation and caused him significant financial harm. Heard filed a defamation counterclaim after Depp’s former attorney called her allegations of abuse a “hoax”, damaging her repuation and career.

As the trial enters its sixth week, Heard’s legal team was reportedly planning on bringing Depp back to the stand to testify. That is no longer the case, according to reports in both Deadline and People that cite the same anonymous source who said: “Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish.” That same person who is reportedly close to Heard’s team, added: “Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now.” The decision could change as Depp’s team attempts to rebut Heard’s witnesses.

Additionally, the New York Post reported on Monday that model Kate Moss, who dated Depp for several years in the 90s, will testify in the trial. She is reportedly slated to make her appearance in the Fairfax, Va., courtroom via video link on Wednesday.

This is expected to be the final week of testimony before closing arguments, which are currently slated to take place later this week.

Kathryn Arnold testifies

Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold testified on Monday that comments by Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman cost Heard $45 million to $50 million in endorsements and TV and film income. Waldman told the Daily Mail that Heard’s domestic violence allegations were a “hoax.”

“In the industry, they like her work,” Arnold said, per Variety.“But they can’t work with her right now.”

Arnold also noted that Aquaman should have been Heard’s breakout role, but that fallout from the defamation suit seems to have stalled her career. “Every time she appears anywhere, the social media negativity campaign starts up again,” Arnold said.

She also stated under oath that Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa fought for the actress to keep her role in the second installment of the franchise.

Dr. David Spiegel testifies

Psychiatrist Dr. David Spiegel testified that Heard suffers from “battered wife syndrome”. This testimony contradicts the expert called by Depp’s legal team, Dr. Shannon Curry, who said Heard has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. The Post reports that Curry will be called back to the stand as a rebuttal witness. Spiegel also testified that Depp’s memory “appeared to have been damaged by substance abuse,” Variety reports.

Dr. Richard Moore testifies

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Moore testified that Depp’s maimed finger could not have been caused by a thrown bottle. Depp previously testified that Heard had thrown a bottle of vodka at him, which severed his finger. Testifying earlier in May, Heard recounted the incident as one that she remembered in “flashes,” saying that she could “feel glass breaking” as she alleged that Depp was throwing bottles in her direction. She said she took sleeping pills, went to sleep, and awoke the next morning to find that Depp was “missing a finger.”

According to Moore, an orthopedic surgeon, Depp’s account of how his finger was injured did not match up with the medical data. “It’s not consistent with what we see in the described injury pattern,” he said, adding that the injury appeared more as though his finger had been squeezed hard, instead of severed by a bottle.

