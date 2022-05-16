Jurors in the high-profile trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard saw a photo of Heard today with what appear to be bruises on her face. Heard, who is is being sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp for defamation, returned to the stand after a weeklong hiatus in the high-profile trial.

Jurors were shown a photo of Heard that was taken at a Los Angeles courthouse when Heard filed for a temporary restraining order against Depp in May 2016. According to the New York Post, Depp accused Heard of using make-up to fabricate the bruise, which Heard denies.

After describing another alleged abusive incident on her 30th birthday in April 2016, Heard testified that she resolved to divorce Depp. “I knew I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn’t survive if I didn’t,” she testified. Heard said deciding to file for divorce from Depp in May 2016, “was so hard, but I knew I had to do it.”

What happens next

Heard is expected to face cross-examination from Depp’s legal team this week. She will likely face questions about the abuse she alleges she suffered at the hands of the actor, including a broken nose after the 2014 Met Gala.

Heard is mounting her defense after Depp’s legal team rested its case on May 3, claiming that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was defamed by an op-ed Heard published in the Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, Heard referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” While Heard did not mention Depp by name in the op-ed, over nearly two weeks of testimony and two dozen witnesses, Depp and his legal team made the case that the op-ed not only defamed him, but was “catastrophic” for his career.

Per CNN, closing arguments are expected on May 27, and then jury deliberations will begin.

This is the second lawsuit stemming from the former relationship between Depp and Heard, following a trial in the U.K. in 2020.

