Twitter Sales Miss Estimates as Elon Musk Poised to Take Control

Twitter Inc., in one of its last earnings reports before Elon Musk takes the company private, reported revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, reflecting a slowdown in advertising.

Revenue rose to $1.2 billion in the first quarter, the social media company said on Thursday. That compared with the average forecast for $1.23 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The 16% gain in sales was the worst pace of growth in six quarters, and is in line with reports from Snap Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., which are grappling with lower advertising spending due to issues with supply chains, inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Twitter reported a 16% increase in daily active users to 229 million beating estimates for 226.4 million. The stock was little changed at $48.93 in premarket trading, given Musk’s agreement earlier this week to buy the company for $54.20 per share.

Read more: Prominent Twitter Users Are Seeing Big Losses and Gains in Followers. Here’s What We Know

Twitter had previously set a goal to reach 315 million daily users by the end of 2023 and boost revenue to $7.5 billion annually by the same period. That means Twitter would have needed to add 86 million more new users over the next seven quarters, an average of 12.3 million per quarter. The company added just 25 million total new users in 2021.

On Thursday, Twitter said it was withdrawing all “previously provided goals and outlook.”

The company also disclosed that an error had resulted in a miscalculation of daily users over three years. In the fourth quarter of 2021, for example, Twitter’s reported user total of 216.6 million daily users was 1.9 million users too high.

Twitter has found itself the subject of much of the conversation on its own platform in recent weeks as Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy the company has played out in public. The billionaire has his own ideas about how to improve the 16-year-old social networking site, which he has promised to turn into an unfettered free-speech zone, a move that he has said is “essential to a functioning democracy.”

Read more: What Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Means for CEO Parag Agrawal

The outspoken entrepreneur with 86 million followers has hinted at a long list of changes he wants to make, while at the same time casting doubt on the advertising model that accounts for the bulk of Twitter’s revenue. He’s on record as saying he’s not in it for the money. “I don’t care about the economics at all,” Musk said at a TED conference when the deal was announced. Some have speculated that Musk may try and push more aggressively into a different business model, like subscriptions. Twitter currently offers a $3 monthly subscription service for the site’s most active users, and also makes some money through a data licensing business.

While Twitter’s financial prospects may not be a priority for the world’s richest person, Musk still has much riding on Twitter’s success since he is financing $21 billion out of his own pocket. Twitter reported earnings per share of 61 cents in the first three months of the year.

Reaching an agreement earlier this week was the culmination of a months-long saga that saw Musk amass 9% of Twitter’s shares; launch a fusillade of criticism at Twitter’s management; rebuff an invitation to join the company’s board; and then announce an offer that many people first construed as a weed joke.

Read more: Twitter Employees Have Spent Years Trying to Make the Platform Safer. Elon Musk Could Undermine All That

Once the deal closes, however, Musk may no longer have to answer to Wall Street but he will have other constituents to please, including employees who keep Twitter’s engines running, and users. His promise to ease content-moderation policies may be a welcome change for some people, but it has alarmed Black, Muslim, LGBTQ+ and other groups who have voiced worry about increased harassment on the platform and has caused concern among advertisers who are brand conscious and wouldn’t want their ads to show up next to controversial posts.

Read more: We’re Back.’ Far-Right Groups Celebrate Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Due to the pending sale, Twitter didn’t hold an analysts’ call to discuss the results or issue a shareholder letter.

Contact us at letters@time.com.