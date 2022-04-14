Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for $43 Billion

Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter, saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.
Musk, 50, announced the offer in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The billionaire, who also controls Tesla Inc., first disclosed a stake of about 9% on April 4.
The executive is one of Twitter’s most-watched firebrands, often tweeting out memes and taunts to @elonmusk’s more than 80 million followers. He has been outspoken about changes he’d like to consider imposing at the social media platform, and the company offered him a seat on the board following the announcement of his stake, which made him the largest individual shareholder.
After his stake became public, Musk immediately began appealing to fellow users about prospective moves, from turning Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter and adding an edit button for tweets to granting automatic verification marks to premium users. One tweet suggested Twitter might be dying, given that several celebrities with high numbers of followers rarely tweet.
Musk can afford it. He’s currently worth about $260 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, compared with Twitter’s market valuation of about $37 billion.
- The Informal International Network Getting Disabled Ukrainians Out of the War Zone
- When the Future of Work Means Always Looking For Your Next Job
- Sunset Park Residents Wait for News as Suspect Remains at Large After Brooklyn Subway Shooting
- 'My Daughter Was Alone in the Hospital for 5 Days.' Chinese Parents Protest Child Separation for COVID-19
- How the Company Behind TikTok's Viral 3D-Printed Houses Wants to Help Solve the Affordable Housing Crisis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once May Be Too Trippy for Its Own Good—But Michelle Yeoh Still Dazzles
- Republican States Crack Down on Access to Abortion Pills as Supreme Court Decision Looms