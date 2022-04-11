Elon Musk Decided Not to Join Twitter’s Board After All, CEO Says

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk has decided not to join Twitter Inc.’s board, the social media firm’s Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal tweeted.
Agrawal tweeted that Musk held discussions with Twitter’s directors but Musk ultimately declined their offer of a board seat. “I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in an internal memo he shared on Twitter.
