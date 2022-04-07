Drop features exclusive beat by Timbaland and marks TIMEPieces’ first foray in music NFTs

(April 7, 2022 – New York, NY) – TIMEPieces, the web3 community initiative from TIME, has named GRAMMY® award-winning producer, entrepreneur and tech CEO Timbaland as its second Artist in Residence. Through the collaboration, TIMEPieces will introduce its first music NFT collection, featuring an original beat by Timbaland interpreted into visual video art by 14 artists.

For TIMEPieces x Timbaland: The Beatclub Collection, TIMEPieces and Timbaland have recruited 14 artists to create unique videos inspired by and incorporating a beat supplied by Timbaland and his platform Beatclub. The participating artists for this collection, who were all selected to bring diverse perspectives to interpreting this single beat, include ArinaBB, Carlos Luna James, Danny Casale, Daria Klepikova, Ed Balloon, Gavin Meeler, Jasti, Jeremy Cowart, Jesus Martinez, Joanne Hollings, Mike Szpot, Parin Heidari, REO, and Yvette Hammond.

The exclusive, limited-edition collection will feature a total of 252 pieces, and will drop at the end of April at nft.time.com for 0.2ETH plus gas. Each minted NFT will include a surprise pack of ten sounds from Beatclub, Timbaland’s online global marketplace for music makers.

All NFT holders will have the opportunity to participate in a contest to create their own beat using sounds from the Beatclub custom soundpack. The winner will receive a merch pack and a membership to Beatclub, including access to exclusive placement opportunities with the world’s leading artists and brands.

“I am excited to collaborate with TIMEPieces and so many distinct visual artists to bring more exposure to the power of creativity with music in NFTs, and to include Beatclub in the process. The timing couldn’t be better with our Beatclub NFT portal going live in the coming weeks for creators globally to collaborate,” said Timbaland.

“Timbaland is widely recognized for pushing music and culture forward. As we embark on our first true music NFT experience at TIMEPieces, his leadership as a creator and the great work he is doing with Beatclub made him the perfect partner to pair with artists who could provide their diverse interpretations of his exclusive beat,” said Keith A. Grossman, President, TIME.

TIMEPieces x Timbaland: The Beatclub Collection is the latest in a series of innovative moves from TIME in the web3 space. Since March 2021, TIME’s web3 initiatives have led to the development of a passionate community of over 40,000 artists, collectors and enthusiasts, including over 5,000 TIMEPiece holders who have connected their digital wallets to TIME.com for frictionless access to the site. Last month, TIMEPieces airdropped the first-ever full magazine issue as an NFT on the blockchain featuring a cover story on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Each quarter, TIMEPieces selects a new Artist in Residence to drop an exclusive collection to the TIMEPieces community. 13-year-old NFT digital artist Nyla Hayes was the first Artist in Residence for TIMEPieces.

The new collection is the fifth TIMEPieces collection to date. Previous collections include Genesis, Inspiration, Long Neckie Women of the Year, Slices of TIME and Artists for Peace, a fundraiser on behalf of humanitarian relief in Ukraine. To learn more about TIME’s work in the NFT community, visit time.com/timepieces.

Beatclub has just recently started inviting thousands of new creators to its platform and will continue the invite-only model for the foreseeable future. For more information, visit https://beatclub.com.

About Beatclub

Beatclub is the world’s premier global marketplace that connects the music creator community with record labels, publishers, gaming companies, Tv and Film companies, and independent artists. Beatclub’s NFT portal helps artists, producers, and songwriters collaborate to create NFTs.

Beatclub is the brainchild of Grammy Award Winning super-producer Timbaland and longtime business partner Gary Marella. Beatclub allows creators to sell, buy or license beats, loops, samples, acappellas, and more. It enables them to customize their licenses, allowing creators to set their terms on publishing, royalties, master rights, and fees. This empowering, creator-centered model has attracted an impressive list of elite producers, songwriters, and artists to join the platform, including – Justin Timberlake, J. Cole, Mike Dean, Cash Money AP, Tommy Brown, Jozzy, Larrance Dopson, Federico Vindver, Boogz, Tainy, Angel Lopez, Mike WiLL Made-It and thousands of new members. www.beatclub.com

