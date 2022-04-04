Submit Your Nominations Now for TIME’s Innovative Teachers of the Year

The last two years have strained many teachers in the U.S. to their breaking points. But amid the challenges of remote learning, battles over vaccine- and mask mandates, and ongoing fights for fair wages, teachers have continued to innovate in their classrooms, finding unique approaches that improve their field and make a difference for their students—the next generation.
Teachers’ innovations have the power to shape the future. That’s why, in 2021, TIME featured the educators who saved a pandemic school year, and this year, TIME’s Innovative Teachers project will profile 10 teachers who are changing the landscape of education in America.
For the project, TIME is searching for K-12 teachers in the U.S. who innovated in their schools this year. Teachers can nominate themselves, or others can nominate on their behalf, and there is no cost to enter. Submissions will be open through May 4, 2022.
To nominate a teacher, fill out the submission form here:
TIME Innovative Teachers 2022 submission form
- How We Chose the TIME100 Most Influential Companies
- Ukrainian Museums Are Racing to Save Artifacts That Tell the Country’s Story
- Back-to-Office Pressure Is Creating a Crisis for Long COVID Patients
- Inside the Capitol Hill Staffers' Effort to Unionize Congress
- Someone Is Killing the Wild Horses of Arizona. One Woman Is Determined to Find Out Who
- 'Is Gaining Knowledge a Sin?' Afghan Girls Contemplate a Future Without Schools After the Taliban Backtracks
- How The Biden Administration Contradicts Itself on Key Immigration Policies
- Why Crypto Scams Are Driving an Online Crime Boom—And How to Outsmart Them