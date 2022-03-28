The Best Fashion Moments From the 2022 Oscars

Between the surprising reveals of the night’s wins and at-times even more surprising knock-out moments of the ceremony, the 94th annual Academy Awards were definitely an Oscars for the books. Featuring Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall as the three co-hosts for the night, after years of not having a host at all, the show gave viewers plenty to talk about from the jump. But while it was definitely Hollywood’s biggest night, not all the action that happened on Sunday night took place during the ceremony—the fashion on the red carpet added plenty of flavor to an already eventful night.

While some looks of the night made a style statement by merely existing—like the regal and yards-long train on Jada Pinkett Smith’s emerald green Jean-Paul Gaultier couture by Glenn Martens gown—other looks were fashion statements with a more symbolic bent, like Jason Momoa’s blue and yellow pocket square in a seeming nod of support to Ukraine. Other looks, like Kristen Stewart’s daring Chanel shorts suit, were a refreshing reminder that fashion, whether on the Oscars red carpet or in our daily lives, can—and should—be fun.

Here, a look at the best, the worst, and the most outrageous fashion moments from the 2022 Oscars.

Seeing red

One of the biggest trends of the night was proudly sporting one of the boldest colors in the spectrum: red. From Best Supporting Actress nominee Kirsten Dunst wearing a shirred, floral-inspired vintage Christian Lacroix gown to presenter Simu Liu in a red Versace tuxedo, there was no denying it was one of the favorite colors of the night. However, the best red look of the night might have been Ariana Debose’s fire engine red Valentino couture bustier and pants set with matching cape, that she showed off while walking the red carpet with Rita Moreno.

Support for Ukraine

From sporting all black for Time’s Up to showing support for female directors, the red carpet has always been another platform for people to express opinions through clothes. This year, presenter Jason Momoa appeared to show his support for the people of Ukraine by sporting a pocket square in blue and yellow with her all-black ensemble, while Jamie Lee Curtis, along with a slew of other stars, prominently sported a blue ribbon in support of refugees.

The red carpet became a place to have fun again

It only makes sense that after two years of social distancing and many cancelled awards show, fashion risks are all the more thrilling in 2022. Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart made that case with a daring, yet elegant Chanel shorts suit. Holding that same energy was Timothée Chalamet, who arrived to the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton suit sans shirt, much to the internet’s admiration. David Oyelowo made a compelling case for wearing a bold print from head to toe. Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain and Best Supporting Actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee didn’t shy away from color or embellishment. And while it’s been Will Smith’s time to shine this awards season with his multiple wins for King Richard, all eyes were on Jada Pinkett Smith when she took to the red carpet in an emerald Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens couture gown.

An homage to Old Hollywood

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that on Hollywood’s biggest night, many of its stars would pay homage to its golden era in their style of dress. Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman stunned in a pearl gray Armani Privé gown with a prominent peplum, bow, and train, while her Big Little Lies co-star and presenter Zoe Kravitz channeled Audrey Hepburn with a lady-like baby pink Saint Laurent sheath dress. King Richard star Demi Singleton was angelic in an embellished lavender Miu Miu column gown.

