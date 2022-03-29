The Best Red Carpet Moments From the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala

On Monday, TIME rolled out the red carpet at the Museum of the Future in Dubai for a first-of-its-kind event: the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala honoring leaders and change-makers from around the world who have made a notable difference within—and beyond—their chosen fields.

Here are the evening’s best red carpet moments, featuring icons like model and entrepreneur Tyra Banks, actor and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone, and artist and innovator will.i.am.

Deepika Padukone Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Will.i.am and apl.de.ap Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Lucy Chow Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Huda Kattan Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Amanda Nguyen Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Amir Khan Pause Films / Alin Razvan

David Adjaye Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Kat Graham Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Meryem Uzerli Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Clarence Seedorf Pause Films / Igor Moskalenko

Trya Banks Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Kaya Scodelario Pause Films / Alin Razvan

Raja Kumari Pause Films / Alin Razvan

