The Best Red Carpet Moments From the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala

Will.i.am; Deepika Padukone; Huda Kattan
Pause Films / Alin Razvan (3)
By Raisa Bruner in Dubai
March 29, 2022 4:08 PM EDT

On Monday, TIME rolled out the red carpet at the Museum of the Future in Dubai for a first-of-its-kind event: the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala honoring leaders and change-makers from around the world who have made a notable difference within—and beyond—their chosen fields.

Here are the evening’s best red carpet moments, featuring icons like model and entrepreneur Tyra Banks, actor and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone, and artist and innovator will.i.am.

Deepika Padukone
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Will.i.am and apl.de.ap
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Lucy Chow
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Huda Kattan
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Amanda Nguyen
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Amir Khan
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
David Adjaye
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Kat Graham
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Meryem Uzerli
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Clarence Seedorf
Pause Films / Igor Moskalenko
Trya Banks
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Kaya Scodelario
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
Raja Kumari
Pause Films / Alin Razvan
More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
Judge Ends Lengthy Conservatorship for Actor Amanda Bynes
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
EDIT POST