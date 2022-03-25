Introducing the 2022 TIME100 Impact Awards

What began as a list of the world’s most influential people is now an expansive community of global change-makers.

Across every industry, TIME100 leaders—scientists and CEOs, artists and activists, pop stars and politicians—are moving our world forward. Just as TIME’s annual list recognizes achievement in one year, we also know influence endures. So today, TIME introduces the TIME100 Impact Awards: a recognition of leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large.

Our first honorees range from an innovator forging a new path to space to an actor who changed the narrative around mental health to an architect who is quite literally building a better tomorrow.

Contact us at letters@time.com.