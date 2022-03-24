TIME Studios and Roc Nation Partner to Produce Multi-Part Documentary Chronicling Grammy® Award-Winning Superstar Megan Thee Stallion’s Dynamic Rise

NEW YORK, NY (March 24, 2022) – Today, TIME Studios and Roc Nation announced a partnership to produce an upcoming, multi-part documentary series on GRAMMY® award-winning musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion that will be directed by Nneka Onuorah.

The documentary will provide viewers with an intimate perspective into Megan’s life and career. From delving into Megan’s upbringing in Texas to chronicling key milestones in her career, the project will shed light on the many facets of Houston native’s multilayered personality.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

With a mix of rare archival footage and fresh verité video, the documentary will highlight Megan’s rise from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse. Beyond amplifying the Houston native’s journey to success, the project will also touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.

Prior to partnering with Roc Nation on the documentary, TIME previously highlighted Megan in 2020 with her inclusion on TIME 100, the iconic annual list of the most influential people in the world. Now, with Onurorah (HBO’s The Legend of the Underground) at the helm, the documentary will deliver a fresh look at Megan’s swift trajectory.

TIME Studios has become a prolific voice in the music and cultural icon documentary space with the Netflix and theatrical release of the critically-acclaimed jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. Other recent success includes the Aretha Franklin concert doc Amazing Grace and John Lewis: Good Trouble about the legendary civil rights activist and congressman.

Executive producers on the project include TIME Studios Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck, Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez and Lori York, and film director Nneka Onuorah.

About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 99 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry’s leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world’s most impactful stories. Recent projects include: Jeen-Yuhs (Netflix), Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix), Katrina Babies (HBO), Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME 100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

About Roc Nation

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world’s preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters and more. Roc Nation’s client list includes some of the world’s most recognizable names: from Rihanna and J. Cole to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization’s full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB and global soccer including Todd Gurley, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Robinson Cano, Kevin De Bruyne and more.

Nneka Onuorah

Nneka Onuorah is an acclaimed filmmaker and producer of Nigerian-American descent committed to telling authentic stories in collaboration with those at the pinnacle of excellence, and those on their way there. Her projects traverse non-fiction and scripted series and features, commercials and campaigns, and live events both behind and in front of the camera. Most recently she has directed President Obama in Higher Ground’s scripted/doc hybrid comedy series THE G WORD for Netflix, Lizzo in Amazon Prime’s competition series LIZZO’S WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS which premieres later this month, and Broadway phenom Ayodele Casel in A24’s upcoming musical documentary. Constantly rewriting the rules of who gets the spotlight, Nneka is currently developing projects with Disney+, Time Inc, and Nike, amongst others. Well known for her debut feature THE SAME DIFFERENCE, which she toured nationally, Nneka has also collaborated with Viceland on MY HOUSE (a documentary-series about the black queer ballroom scene), Netflix on FIRST AND LAST (about inmates’ intake and release from the prison system), and HBO who last summer released her film LEGENDS OF THE UNDERGROUND following its global premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival about the lives and struggles of several non-conformist youth in Nigeria, which is currently nominated for a GLAAD Award for “Best Documentary.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.