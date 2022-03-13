A Statement from TIME on the Death of Journalist Brent Renaud

By TIME Staff
March 13, 2022 1:58 PM EDT

From TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and President and COO of TIME and TIME Studios Ian Orefice:

We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud. As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renaud. In recent weeks, Brent was in the region working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis. Our hearts are with all of Brent’s loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
TIME and Ally Financial Name 2022 Dealer of the Year
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
EDIT POST