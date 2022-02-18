TIME Announces New Leadership Roles for TIME Events

TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff on Wednesday:

Team TIME,

TIME has a unique ability to convene the people shaping and improving the world across every field, and one of our major goals as an independent company has been to build on that. On the heels of our highly successful return to live events last year with COP26 and Person of the Year and ahead of our first-ever Women of the Year event in Los Angeles next month, I’m excited to share news about our TIME Events team, including promotions for Dan Macsai, Erica Lee and Vivian de Anda.

Dan, in addition to his role as an Executive Editor, will take on the title of Vice President of Events. Dan and his TIME100 team—led by Senior Editor Cate Matthews—have already been overseeing programming for our highly successful live and virtual events, beginning with our first-ever TIME100 Summit in April 2019. In his expanded role, Dan will oversee all aspects of our events business, including strategy, audience and our stellar events production team, led by Events Director Katie Takacs, who has catalyzed so much of our current evolution.

Erica will become Senior Manager, Events. Over the last few years, Erica’s creativity and production savvy have been instrumental in executing some of our best live and virtual events, including TIME100 Next, TIME100 Talks and most recently Person of the Year and COP26. In her new role, Erica will now also work closely with our sales and marketing teams to brainstorm and execute industry-leading sponsor activations.

Vivian will become Manager, Events. Since joining TIME in 2018, Vivian has brilliantly managed critical elements of every TIME event—from coordinating high-level talent travel for the 2019 TIME100 Gala, to helping launch our flagship TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Next events, to leading our long-running annual Dealer of the Year franchise. In her new role, Vivian will work closely with Dan and Cate to manage audience and talent logistics, while continuing to produce world-class events.

Both Erica and Vivian will continue to report to Katie.

As we continue to build in 2022, we are encouraged by the clear appetite for returning safely to in-person engagement. I’m confident Dan, Katie, Erica and Vivian—along with their teams and with the support of all of us—will take TIME Events to new heights.

Please join me in congratulating them and wishing them success in their new roles.

Best, Edward

