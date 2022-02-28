This Unreleased Clip from Jeen-Yuhs Shows Kanye West's 'Slow Jamz' Video Shoot Spiraling Out of Control

In creating the three-part Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: a Kanye Trilogy, director Coodie Simmons shot hundreds of hours of footage of West over two decades. Simmons’ exhaustive approach meant that he left plenty of footage on the cutting room floor—including this clip, presented as an exclusive by TIME. (jeen-yuhs is produced by TIME Studios, the film and television division of TIME.)

The clip takes place during the video shoot for “Slow Jamz” in 2004. At the time, West had just achieved his first major success as a solo artist: the single “Through the Wire,” which detailed the aftermath of his nearly-fatal car crash and was climbing the charts both in the U.S. and abroad. While he hoped to replicate the success of the song and its video (which was directed by West, Simmons, and Chike Ozah), the “Slow Jamz” shoot was far more tortured, plagued by creative differences, logistical problems, and financial limitations.

The clip shows West increasingly frustrated as he tries to explain his creative vision. “I’m gonna keep repeating myself over and over and over again. Y’all are forcing me to be the asshole,” he says to other members of the video’s creative team on set. “I’m spazzing.”

While the scene cuts off as an unsuccessful day of shooting comes to a close, the video did end up beong released and buoying the song that went all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100: West’s first chart-topper. And the music video currently has 18 million views on YouTube.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiered on Netflix Feb. 16. Twenty-four years in the making, this documentary about Kanye West was directed by Coodie & Chike, from TIME Studios and Creative Control.

