TIME and Envision Racing Announce Partnership to Inspire a Green Future

(New York, NY – February 11, 2022) TIME and British based motor racing team, Envision Racing, are launching a new partnership to inspire a green future.

Envision Racing and TIME will work together to engage audiences around Formula E, the world’s only all-electric pFIA World Championship. ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities and became the first and only global sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception.

TIME will amplify the key messages of this purpose-led partnership within forthcoming global issues of TIME and on Time.com, social media channels and through collaborations at major events, such as the World Economic Forum and COP27.

As an Official Partner of Envision Racing, TIME will play a role in the team’s Race Against Climate Change Live Summits, which brings together global change-makers to discuss possible solutions to tackling the planet’s greatest environmental challenges.

The partnership builds on TIME’s commitment to covering sustainability and climate change throughout history, from the 1989 Endangered Planet of the Year cover package to TIME 2030, a decade-long global editorial initiative that will focus on the ongoing exploration of solutions to the challenges of the post-COVID world and the leaders and innovators driving them.

Viktoria Degtar, Global Chief Revenue Officer at TIME said: “Businesses require thoughtful action, urgency and intelligent collaboration. We are thrilled to be partnering with Envision Racing because they are leading the fight against climate change through electric mobility and renewable energy solutions. TIME’s mission is to lead the conversations that help change the world. This partnership speaks to the core of shared values: championing sustainability, acting as a catalyst for positive change and accelerating innovative solutions to help build a better future for all.”

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO at Envision Racing said: “At Envision Racing our purpose goes beyond sport: Sustainability is in our DNA and we use the exciting platform of Formula E and the team’s Race Against Climate Change’ programme to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy.

We are delighted to join forces with TIME in our shared mission to elevate the issue of climate change to global audiences. Transitioning to clean mobility plays a vital role in tackling air pollution and preserving the planet. TIME’s influence, audience and networks provides an incredible opportunity to reach those in the public and private sectors that can create the change we desperately need for a cleaner future. We cannot wait to get started and help inspire positive impact, together.”

Envision Racing will compete at Formula-E in Mexico City on February 12th. TIME branding will appear on the Envision Racing car and across all team marketing and promotional collateral. Other scheduled races will be held on April 9 and 10 in Rome, April 30 in Monaco, July 16 and 17 in New York City, July 30 and 31 in London, Aug. 13 and 14 in Seoul among others.

About TIME:

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

About Envision Racing:

Owned by Envision Group, the Envision Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the innovative electric street racing series.

The purpose-driven team has sustainability running throughout its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; to use its platform to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. It does this through its long running ‘Race Against Climate Change’ programme and prides itself on being the ‘greenest team on the greenest grid’, being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), one of a handful to have achieved the FIA’s 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework.

On-track, the team continues to be one of the most successful ever with 11 wins and 34 podiums to its name. For the 2022 Formula E season, Envision Racing will see Dutchman Robin Frijns complete his fourth season with the team alongside New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing Envision Racing is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one, together with Team & Sporting Director Leon Price and Technical Director Mike Lugg based at the team’s operational arm at its state-of-the-art facilities at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Envision Group’s Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

For further information visit www.envision-racing.com

