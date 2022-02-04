Valentine’s Day is imminent, which means you may be searching high and low for the perfect gift for that one special someone or the many loved ones in your life. While finding a nice gift for Valentine’s Day requires thought and care, it doesn’t have to break the bank (just ask J. Lo: love don’t cost a thing). We’ve rounded up a selection of gifts for every kind of valentine—all for $25 or less.

The ultimate book on love

Price: $14.71

Few writers have captured the transformative power of love better than the inimitable bell hooks. In All About Love, hooks challenges her readers to rethink the ways they have learned to love and be loved, making the case for a more radical and expansive understanding of its meaning. Running the gamut from friendships to romantic partners to self-love, hook’s text is a worthy gift.

Buy now: All About Love by bell hooks

Stylish bud vase

Price: $18.99

A bud vase makes the case that even the smallest things, like a lone dainty flower, can and should be treated with care. Giving one is a gentle way to tell someone that you cherish them. This design-forward take on the traditional bud vase is perfect for showcasing a single stem.

Buy now: Glass bubble vase

Chocolate tasting pack

Price: $12.90

Nothing is quite as traditional for Valentine’s Day as a decadent offering of chocolate, but this playful tasting set of Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bars feels anything but clichéd. Offering flavors like nougat, caramel, hazelnut, almond, and sea salt, this colorful package of dark and milk chocolate bars will make the day a little sweeter.

Buy now: Tony’s Chocolonely rainbow tasting chocolate bar pack

Handy head massager

Price: $8.99

Give the gift of relaxation with this handy head massager. Using 20 wire fingers, the tool delivers gentle but thorough pressure to the scalp for an experience that’s as pampering as it is calming.

Buy now: Head massager

Love letter stationery

Price: $5.95

Few mediums are as effective for expressing how you feel about someone than the written word, which is why these adorable notecards are a fitting gift for the holiday that’s all about love. Emblazoned with a touching prompt and plenty of space for grand declarations or doodles, these cards are a straightforward way to show you care.

Buy now: Paper Source “I Love You Because” cards

Personal message from a celebrity

Price: $1 and up

Starting at $1, you can pay to have the celebrity of your choice send a personalized video message to your valentine through Cameo. While there are plenty of famous faces to choose from on the app, the most popular stars of Cameo often hail from reality TV franchises, making this the ideal gift for the person in your life who’d rather indulge in a Real Housewives marathon than go out for a fancy dinner.

Buy now: Cameo

Multitasking candle

Price: $18

Whether you’re looking for a soothing aroma to help unwind after a long day or just a little ambience, a nicely scented candle can set the mood instantly. Infused with the scents of pink pepper, gurjun balsam, lemon, and cedarwood, this jojoba and soybean oil candle also doubles as a body massage oil once the wax melts down.

Buy now: Maude burn no. 2 candle

Plant kit

Price: $12.97

There are few things more satisfying than nurturing a plant from seed to maturity, and this kit makes it simple. You can choose from a variety of plants, but the aloe kit is a favorite—leave the plant intact or harvest and use the leaves.

Buy now: Modern Sprout aloe growing kit

Cool camera

Price: $14.95

If your valentine skews more analog than digital, consider gifting them an Ilford disposable camera. This single-use camera comes fully loaded with 27 exposures of 400 color film, a built-in flash, a fixed focus lens, and cute, retro packaging.

Buy now: Ilford Ilfocolor Rapid Retro Single Use Camera

Timeless love poems

Price: $10.99

Few poets have captured the romantic imagination so well as the Pablo Neruda, whose love poems are widely regarded as his most acclaimed works. In this collection, the late politician and Nobel laureate evokes passion, desire, and devotion with his sensual poems, the majority of which he wrote for his partner Matilde Urrutia, while living in Capri—a time that inspired the film Il Postino.

Buy now: Love Poems by Pablo Neruda

Simple cocktail kit

Price: $15.00

Whether they’re new to the world of homemade cocktails or already versed in the art of mixing the perfect drink, your valentine can up the ante with this champagne cocktail kit, which includes all the add-ons needed for a round of celebratory beverages. Add a bottle of bubbly and it’s an instant party.

Buy now: Batch champagne cocktail kit to-go

Luxe tea

Price: $12.90 and up

Nothing feels quite as casually luxurious as upgrading a daily ritual, like your morning cup of tea. Treat someone you love to a tin of Kusmi’s fragrant vert rose tea, an elegant rose-flavored green tea that will make any morning feel a little more special.

Buy now: Kusmi vert rose tea

Cozy house slippers

Price: $9.97

Envelop the object of your affection in coziness and warmth with a pair of fuzzy house slippers. These fully-lined slip-ons feature a fun, multi-colored print in plush material and a textured sole.

Buy now: Faux fur-lined sherpa slippers

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.