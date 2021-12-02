TIME and Cricket Media Announce Launch of TIME for Kids in China

NEW YORK, NY December 2, 2021: TIME for Kids announced a new partnership with Cricket Media, award-winning publisher and eLearning provider for children in the United States and China.

Cricket’s NeuPals business in Dalian, China, will publish TIME for Kids in English and Chinese for the home and school markets providing insight into current events, nature, technology, and global culture. TIME for Kids will also provide English language resources for an estimated 400 million children learning to speak and read English in China.

The first TIME for Kids magazines in China are expected in early 2022 under a multi-year license. TIME for Kids magazines, serving children ages five and up, will be offered in print and digital formats to meet the growing needs of families, teachers, and students throughout China. The magazine and related products will be complemented by a website; WeChat, Weibo, and Zhihu channels; and associated learning resources for parents and teachers. TIME for Kids content will also be licensed to developers of educational products in China.

“TIME for Kids is proud to partner with Cricket to bring our age-appropriate content to educators, families and young readers in China,” said Maya Draisin, SVP of Progress Marketing at TIME. “With a reach of over 4 million readers, we are excited by this opportunity to expand TIME for Kids’ growing global presence and accomplish our goal to inspire children to become curious scholars around the world.”

“The Cricket teams in the U.S. and China with the support of TIME are honored to represent and publish TIME for Kids in China,” said Alex Wang, CEO of Cricket Media. “Children and families in China are eager to experience the authentic content and learning provided by TIME for Kids.”

TIME for Kids will be offered along with Cricket’s live, online English and Chinese language learning services, NeuABC and NeuLingo, and Cricket magazine titles including BABYBUG®, LADYBUG®, CLICK®, SPIDER®, ASK®, CRICKET®, COBBLESTONE™, FACES™, and MUSE®.

About TIME For Kids

Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.

ABOUT CRICKET MEDIA

Cricket Media, Inc. is a global education company providing award-winning content and safe and secure collaborative learning networks. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories to fulfill its mission to engage, enlighten and educate children everywhere. Learn more at CricketMedia.com

