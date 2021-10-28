TIMEPieces Joins Forces with FOTO, Gaining Licensing Rights to FOTO’s Digital Artwork and its Vibrant Community of Artists, Technologists, and Collectors

Today, TIMEPieces, a Web3 community initiative from TIME, announced that it will join forces with FOTO, a first-of-its-kind NFT Artist collective to build a community that provides artists with the essentials needed to advance their careers through NFTs.

As part of the collaboration:

TIMEPieces will receive a worldwide license to the artwork that was minted for the two FOTO vaults and will work with the artists over the coming months on a roadmap to integrate the artwork into the TIMEPieces ecosystem.

The FOTO community will create the first, specialized artist community for photographers within the TIMEPieces Discord Channel allowing artists to network, collaborate, showcase their work, and educate the rest of the community on their craft.

FOTO is an artist lead collective consisting of eight world-renowned photographers with two vaults featuring a total of 24 artworks and a community of over 450 artists, technologists, and collectors who are striving to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity in the NFT space. The photographers include: Alejandro Cartagena, Ben Strauss, Cath Simard, Dave Krugman, Isaac “Drift” Wright, J.N. Silva, John Knopf, and Ravi Vora.

Keith A. Grossman, President, TIME stated: “We are thrilled to welcome the FOTO artists and community into the TIMEPieces family. By coming together, our shared vision allows us to create an innovative, inclusive and disintermediated future that leverages technology in the art world for increased creativity, collaboration and mutual benefit.”

John Knopf, Photographer and Founding Member of FOTO added: “When we set out to build FOTO, it was the first of its kind, an artist led and curated vault that gave people an entry point into world renowned art. We wanted to show other, up-and-coming artists just what can be achieved by using this innovative blockchain technology with art. In addition, we wanted to elevate photography as a leader in the NFT art space. Joining with TIME achieves that beyond our wildest dreams, all the vault artists are thrilled to be part of the TIME artists’ family.”

The partnership with FOTO comes on the heels of the successful launch of TIMEPieces and the Build a Better Future Genesis Collection in September. The Genesis drop featured 40 artists and 4,676 pieces of art. The artists are a unique combination of NFT natives and traditional cover artists for TIME and included three of the FOTO artists. Most recently, TIMEPieces announced its first-ever Artist-in-Residence program, naming 12-year-old Nyla Hayes, whose collection will drop to a whitelist of TIMEPiece holders and community members on November 17th at nft.time.com.

About TIMEPieces

TIMEPieces is a new NFT community and Web3 initiative from TIME formed to continue TIME’s nearly 100-year legacy of highlighting the most important artists of an era while leading the brand into new innovative spaces for the next 100 years.

The Genesis Drop: Build a Better Future explored artists’ unique takes on the theme and features original works by more than 40 artists including: Addie Wagenknecht · Allison Dayka · Baeige · Cath Simard · Charly Palmer · Destiny Kirumira · Diana Sinclair · Drue Kataoka · Dylan Urquidi · Ed Gabel & Ian Brown · Edel Rodriguez · Emonee LaRussa · FVCKRENDER · Houda Bakkali · Isabel Samaras & Marcos Sorensen · J.N. Silva · John Knopf · John Mavroudis · Julie Pacino · Justin Aversano & Nicole Buffett · Kendall Chambers · Kenji Chai · Lethabo Huma · Marc Burckhardt · Micah Johnson · Olive Allen · Oscar Mar · Parin Heidari · Red Hong Yi · Sarah Kanu · Shana Wilson · Steve Warner · Tim O’Brien · Tyler Gordan · Victor Mosquera · Viktoria Modesta & Katie McIntyre & Nina Hawkins · Yvette Hammond

