Tesco Plc said its website and app are down for a second day after an attempted hack, preventing customers from placing orders with the largest U.K. grocer.

“Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app,” a Tesco spokesperson said Sunday in an emailed response to questions. “An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site.”

The company said it doesn’t yet know how long it will take to resolve the problem, adding that it has “no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data.”

We’re experiencing an issue with our website and app and are working hard to get things back up and running. We apologise for any inconvenience. — Tesco (@Tesco) October 23, 2021

Customers have been unable to book grocery deliveries as a result, and many have taken to social media to complain.

The grocer typically has more than one million electronic grocery orders a week, and in its most recent interim results said annual online sales exceeded 6 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) due to increased demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

