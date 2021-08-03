Netflix has something for every just about viewer coming to the streaming service in August 2021, whether that means old episodes of 30 Rock or new episodes of Paris Hilton’s cooking show, aptly titled Cooking With Paris. A slew of other originals are arriving on the platform, from the new series The Chair, in which Sandra Oh plays the first woman of color to lead a faltering English department at a prestigious university, to He’s All That, the Addison Rae-starring remake of She’s All That.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2021
Available August 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Available August 4
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: season 3
Cooking With Paris
Available August 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Available August 9
SHAMAN KING
Available August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
Available August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
Misha and the Wolves
Available August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Available August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: season 2
Available August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
Available August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Available August 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Available August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Available August 24
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
Available August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Available August 26
EDENS ZERO
Family Reunion: part 4
Available August 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Available August 28
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Available August 31
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2021
Available August 1
30 Rock: seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Available August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Available August 8
Quartet
Available August 15
Mother Goose Club: seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: season 1
Winx Club: season 6
Available August 16
Walk of Shame
Available August 19
Like Crazy
Available August 25
The November Man
The Old Ways
Rainbow High: part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: season 4
The Water Man
Available August 28
Bread Barbershop: season 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2021
Leaving August 1
American Assassin
Leaving August 4
#cats_the_mewvie
Leaving August 7
The Promise
Leaving August 9
El Cartel: season 1
El Cartel 2: season
Nightcrawler
Leaving August 12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Leaving August 14
Mother Goose Club: seasons 1-2
Leaving August 15
Jericho: seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Leaving August 20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Leaving August 22
1BR
Leaving August 26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving August 27
A Princess for Christmas
Leaving August 29
Strange but True
Leaving August 30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Leaving August 31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife