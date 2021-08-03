Netflix has something for every just about viewer coming to the streaming service in August 2021, whether that means old episodes of 30 Rock or new episodes of Paris Hilton’s cooking show, aptly titled Cooking With Paris. A slew of other originals are arriving on the platform, from the new series The Chair, in which Sandra Oh plays the first woman of color to lead a faltering English department at a prestigious university, to He’s All That, the Addison Rae-starring remake of She’s All That.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2021

Paris Hilton in 'Cooking With Paris' Kit Karzen—Netflix

Available August 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Available August 4

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: season 3

Cooking With Paris

Available August 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Available August 9

SHAMAN KING

Available August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

Available August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

Misha and the Wolves

Available August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Available August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: season 2

Available August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

Available August 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Available August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Available August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Available August 24

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

Available August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Available August 26

EDENS ZERO

Family Reunion: part 4

Available August 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Available August 28

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Available August 31

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2021

Mia Sara, Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' CBS—Getty Images

Available August 1

30 Rock: seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Available August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Available August 8

Quartet

Available August 15

Mother Goose Club: seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: season 1

Winx Club: season 6

Available August 16

Walk of Shame

Available August 19

Like Crazy

Available August 25

The November Man

The Old Ways

Rainbow High: part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: season 4

The Water Man

Available August 28

Bread Barbershop: season 2

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2021

Leaving August 1

American Assassin

Leaving August 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving August 7

The Promise

Leaving August 9

El Cartel: season 1

El Cartel 2: season

Nightcrawler

Leaving August 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving August 14

Mother Goose Club: seasons 1-2

Leaving August 15

Jericho: seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving August 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving August 22

1BR

Leaving August 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving August 27

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving August 29

Strange but True

Leaving August 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Leaving August 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Sign up for our Entertainment newsletter. Subscribe to More to the Story to get the context you need for the pop culture you love. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.