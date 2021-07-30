The double dream lives on.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) defeated the Netherlands on penalty kicks at Yokohama International Stadium on Friday night in a thrilling quarterfinal match, keeping its hopes alive to win a World Cup and Olympic gold medal consecutively. During the penalty kick session, on the Netherlands’ first shot Alyssa Naeher dove to her right to stop top Dutch scoring machine Vivanne Miedema. Rose Lavelle then fired a shot over Sari van Veenendaals’s head to give the U.S. a one-shot advantage. Dominique Janssen scored for the Netherlands; Alex Morgan matched with a goal into the right corner to give the U.S. a 2-1 advantage. Stephanie van der Gragt bounced one in, barely, off the left post; Christen Press calmly put the U.S. up 3-2. Naeher stopped Ariek Nouwen; Megan Rapinoe put in the clincher in the top right-corner.

Rapinoe crossed her arms after ending the game, far cry from her iconic winged “look-what-I-just-did pose” from the 2019 World Cup. “I don’t know what I did, I don’t think it was very cool,” Rapinoe said afterwards, with a laugh. “There was no people.”

For a team that has won three World Cups—including the last two in 2015 and 2019—taking titles for these two major international competitions, back-to-back, winning an Olympic tournament following a World Cup championship remains one last elusive on-field accomplishment. (Off the field, the team continues its legal battle for equal pay).“It’s hugely important,” forward Press told TIME about the World Cup-Olympic double in a recent interview. “The way our schedule works, we really built these two pivotal moments in a four-year cycle. And that’s the World Cup and the Olympics. Everything else is beautiful and fun and competitive. But as a U.S. Women’s National Team player, this is it.”

The Americans threatened early; a Tobin Heath goal was called offsides, and Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal barely got a finger on a Lindsey Horan header; the shot went off the post. From the outset, the Americans controlled possession. The Netherlands, however, took advantage of an opportunity: in the 18th minute, off a deflection, the ball wound up on the foot of Dutch star forward Vivianne Medina—who plays for Arsenal—in the box. She fired a spinning shot clear of Naeher to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead. It was her ninth goal of the tournament.

The U.S. countered, with a flurry starring Williams, who’s playing in her first Olympics or World Cup. This was her first Olympic start. In the 28th minute, she fired a cross to Sam Mewis in the box; Mewis headed it in to tie it up. Three minutes later, Williams headed a ball in the middle of the box to Mewis; who jumped with Dutch defender; on the deflection, Williams, who just missed out on making the 2019 World Cup team, and was originally named an alternate to the Olympics team before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) expanded rosters from 18 to 22 earlier this month to give teams and players more relief during the pandemic, slid in between two Dutch players to rocket a shot past van Veenendaal to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead. Williams and Mewis are teammates for the North Carolina Courage, of the National Women’s Soccer League. They also host a podcast, “Snacks with Lynn and Sam.” According to the podcast’s website, “from their professional journeys to their off-field musings, Snacks will give fans a candid look into the lives of two athletes in the prime of their careers.”

In the 54th minute, however, Miedema struck again. She dribbled to her right, clear of Abby Dahlkemper, to knot things up at 2-2, her 10th goal of the Olympics. A sweet Horan cross to Press, who was subbed in the second half, was called in the 63rd minute was called offside; after a Video Assist Review (VAR) confirmed the close call. But in the 81st minute, Naeher stopped a Lieke Martens a penalty shot to keep the game tied. Press was also called offsides on a score in the second half of extra time, as was Alex Morgan. For the tournament, nine U.S. goals were called off because of offsides penalties, including four alone in the quarterfinal.

The USWNT answered Olympic doubters. Coming into the quarterfinal, many observers worried about the Americans’ chances, given their dispiriting performance in pool play. In the first game of the Olympic tournament, Sweden crushed the USWNT, 3-0, handing the women their worst loss since the semifinals of the 2007 World Cup (in that game, Brazil defeated the U.S. 4-0). The U.S. rebounded against New Zealand, winning comfortably 6-1, before settling for a scoreless draw in its final preliminary round game against Australia. Coming into the quarterfinal, the Netherlands—whom the United States had defeated in the 2019 World Cup final—had scored 21 goals in pool play; in two of the three games, the U.S. failed to score. Would the U.S. again collapse at the Olympics, in the wake of a World Cup win (in Rio, Sweden beat the U.S., on penalty kicks, in the quarterfinal)? Naeher, for one, insured that didn’t happen. The United States takes on Canada in the semifinal on Monday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. Japan time, (4 a.m. EST), in Kashima. Until further notice, the world champion USWNT is still the team to beat.

Read more about the Tokyo Olympics:

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Sean Gregory at sean.gregory@time.com.