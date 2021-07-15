TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff Wednesday:

Dear all,

I am proud to share that TIME Studios, in partnership with Felix & Paul Studios, has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Space Explorers: The ISS Experience in the category of Outstanding Interactive Program.

This marks TIME’s eighth Emmy nomination, and second Primetime Emmy nomination, in the last five years.

Space Explorers is the largest production ever filmed in space. It was filmed by dozens of astronauts, sharing firsthand what it takes to adapt to life on the space station. The multi-platform, immersive production is an unprecedented collaboration with NASA and all the international partners who support life in space. The historic capstone of this project, the first-ever capture of a spacewalk in virtual reality, will be filmed in the coming months.

Congratulations to everyone who played a role in this groundbreaking project: Ian Orefice, Jonathan Woods, Clàudia Prat and Mia Tramz, who led TIME’s collaboration with the pioneering immersive entertainment studio Felix and Paul Studios and its team, including Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël and Stéphane Rituit. Much thanks also to our partners at NASA and the ISS National Lab for making this immersive series a reality.

This recognition is only the latest testament to our team’s commitment to innovation and to pushing the boundaries of journalism and storytelling. You can find more about Space Explorers: The ISS Experience here.

Best,

Edward

