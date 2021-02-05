TIME Announces New Editorial Hires, Promotions and Roles

TIME Deputy Editor Sam Jacobs sent the following note to staff Friday

Team TIME,

Following up on Monday’s editorial meeting, we’re happy to welcome formally four people who have joined our editorial ranks, and to recognize a number of promotions and new roles for our current staff.

Sam

New hires

Jenna Caldwell joins staff as a Production Assistant. Having supported TIME’s Video department since June, Jenna will now focus on TIME100 Talks. In May, Jenna graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, after internships at NBC and VOA.

Mariah Espada joins staff as a Reporter-Researcher after starting at TIME last June as an Emma Bowen Foundation Fellow in research and fact-checking. Mariah graduated from American University in May.

Diane Owusu joins staff as Showrunner. Diane came to us in July to help lead the day-to-day production of TIME100 Talks. She has over a decade of experience working for BuzzFeed, BET, Revolt, Essence and others.

Janell Ross joins us as a Senior Correspondent, covering race and identities. Janell will write and report across platforms and contribute to TIME100 Talks. Janell has been writing about race, politics and identity for nearly two decades, working at NBC News Digital, The Washington Post and The Tennessean.

New roles

Aryn Baker becomes a Senior Correspondent covering the human impacts of climate change and other topics Aryn recently completed her move from Cape Town to Rome. Aryn joined TIME in Hong Kong in 2001 and has previously been based in Kabul, Islamabad and Beirut for TIME.

Eben Shapiro becomes a Senior Correspondent, covering business, technology and leadership. Eben will continue to write The Leadership Brief, the weekly interview series with the world’s most influential CEOs, which launched in June. Eben leaves the editing ranks and is thrilled to report full-time on business as he has done throughout his career at The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and elsewhere.

Abby Vesoulis becomes a Staff Writer, covering economic policy, labor and the U.S. Treasury department. Abby joined TIME’s Washington bureau in 2018 and has been an integral part of our Washington coverage, helping to make sense of the 2020 campaign and becoming our in-house expert on U.S. housing policy.

As we’ve moved from Time Inc. to Meredith to TIME, we continue to make sure our existing staff titles match the work that each individual is doing. I also wanted to take this opportunity to recognize the following staff members as Staff Writers. Congratulations to Jasmine Aguilera, Emily Barone, Josiah Bates, Andrew Chow, Cady Lang, Megan McCluskey and Katie Reilly.

