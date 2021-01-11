Flags, Hate Symbols and QAnon Shirts: Decoding the Capitol Riot

By Francesca Trianni
January 11, 2021 4:32 PM EST

Many who took part in the rampage at the Capitol came equipped with powerful symbols emblazoned on flags, banners and t-shirts.

TIME analyzed videos and photographs shared on social media after January 6, and found that in addition to Confederate flags, the mob paraded with a host of hate symbols, white supremacist banners and QAnon shirts as they descended on the nation’s capital.

“I think i’s important to realize that there is essentially developing a new form of extremism, sort of a nascent extremist movement of pro-Trump extremists,” says Mark Pitcavage, a Senior Research Fellow at the Anti-Defamation League, who helped TIME review footage. “But at this point, one can’t just simply say there are mainstream Trump supporters and then there are these extremists, white supremacists or whatever, because some of those Trump supporters are no longer mainstream, they have become an extreme movement of themselves.”

Michael Hayden, an investigator at the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks militia and far-right extremist activity says that the events of Jan. 6 illustrated how the “soft barriers” separating support for Trump with support for conspiracy theories or hate groups had collapsed.

“The most salient thing for me,” he says, “is the degree to which your bread-and-butter GOP supporter, who fills out rallies and events, seem to be intermingling with extreme far-right factions: accelerationists, neo-Nazis, white nationalists, people who believe there is no political solution at all.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
How the Senate Could Ban Donald Trump From Running in 2024
2
Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump Unless Pence Acts
3
How mRNA Technology Gave Us the First COVID-19 Vaccines

Write to Francesca Trianni at francesca.trianni@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
How the Senate Could Ban Donald Trump From Running in 2024
Next Up: Editor's Pick
TIME's Best Photojournalism of 2020
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE