Puerto Rico is home to an estimated hundreds of thousands of “satos:” stray dogs, typically mutts, who wander parts of the country in search of food, often suffering from malnutrition and other health issues. Founded in 2011 by Christina Beckles, the Sato Project is an animal rescue group that works to match these strays with loving owners in the United States.

Above, find out more about the Sato Project’s efforts, which have also included mass spaying and neutering programs called “Spayathons,” an effort to further reduce the country’s sato population.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.