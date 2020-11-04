Here Are the States Joe Biden or Donald Trump Need to Win

No matter what the final outcome is, this wasn’t a wave election. Key states are close. Votes are still being counted, and either candidate could still eke out a win. There are multiple ways either camp could get to 270 electoral votes.

President Donald Trump has successfully defended large states like Texas and Florida that carry large electoral vote counts and that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign hoped would turn blue. That didn’t happen. Trump also held onto Iowa and Ohio where Biden had tried to tip the balance in recent months. The Trump campaign had tried to draw New Hampshire and Minnesota over to the GOP, but those states are both projected for Biden.

All of that has left the map looking similar to 2016, with a couple notable exceptions. Georgia, a longtime red state, is still not decided. Also, Biden managed to flip Arizona into his column, according to AP’s projection, which means that Biden could afford to lose Pennsylvania, as long as he holds on to Nevada, a state that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and brings Michigan and Wisconsin back to the Democratic ledger, two longtime Democratic states that helped hand Trump the White House.

That means the contest comes down to what happens in six states: Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump probably has to win Pennsylvania, a state he flipped red in 2016, to stay in the White House. If he does that, he will need three of the other remaining battleground states to win. Without Pennsylvania, he’d need to bring in all five remaining states.

Biden held narrow leads early Wednesday morning in Wisconsin and Nevada and would likely need those states in order to win. If those two do go to Biden, he could pick off one win in either Georgia, Pennsylvania or Michigan to take the contest. With an Arizona win, Biden could lose Pennsylvania and still win the presidency, as long as he nabs one of the northern states, Michigan or Wisconsin.

The winner will be determined by millions of absentee and mail in ballots that are still being counted.

Get our Politics Newsletter. The headlines out of Washington never seem to slow. Subscribe to The D.C. Brief to make sense of what matters most. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.