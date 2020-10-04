California's Sweeping Wildfires Have Now Burned Through More Than 4 Million Acres

A firefighter ignites a controlled burn during the Glass Fire near Calistoga, California, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Philip Pacheco—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Sanya Mansoor
October 4, 2020 2:34 PM EDT

California’s wildfires have burned through more than 4 million acres this year—already far surpassing the previous annual record set two years ago in which wildfires covered less than 2 million acres.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire said in a statement Sunday that more than 8,200 wildfires—of which 23 major incidents are currently active—have led to 31 deaths and the destruction of more than 8,400 structures in 2020.

“The 4 million mark is unfathomable. It boggles the mind, and it takes your breath away,” Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire, told the Associated Press.

Just on Saturday alone, firefighters fought and fully contained 27 new wildfires. Although temperatures are expected to stay warm statewide Sunday, “a cooling trend is expected to begin slowly, decreasing temperatures slightly each day,” Cal Fire said.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Wallace Slams Trump Family for No Masks at Debate
2
Alarming Data Shows Possible Third Wave of COVID-19
3
Everything You Need to Know About Nurse Ratched Before Watching the New Netflix Show

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
California to House Inmates by Gender Identity
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Alarming Data Shows Possible Third Wave of COVID-19
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE