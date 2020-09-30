Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in October 2020

This October, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show returns to Amazon Prime for ‘Volume 2’ of the virtual runway special for her lingerie line. Like last year’s offering, viewers will get a front-row seat to the Amazon Original presentation featuring top models and musical artists, including Travis Scott, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Normani, Bad Bunny, Miguel, Rosalia and Cara Delevingne. The show will be available to stream starting Oct. 2.
While Broadway is still shut down due to the pandemic, viewers can still get their live performance fix with Amazon Original What the Constitution Means to Me, the live Broadway cast recording of Heidi Schreck’s hit Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated play. Directed by Marielle Heller, the show explores how America’s supreme law has affected the lives of Schreck and the women who came before her. It begins streaming on Oct. 16.
Director Garrett Bradley made history this year when she became the first Black woman to win best director for U.S. documentary at the Sundance Film Festival for her feature, Time; now, the film will debut to audiences everywhere as an Amazon Original. The powerful documentary, filmed over the course of two decades, bears witness to the intimate, yet epic love story of Fox and Rob Richardson and the challenges their family faces after Rob is incarcerated. It will be available to stream on Oct. 16.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in October 2020
Available October 1
Sons of the Soil, season 1
Available October 2
Bug Diaries Halloween Special
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
Available October 6
Black Box
The Lie
Available October 9
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers
Available October 13
Evil Eye
Nocturne
Available October 16
What the Constitution Means to Me
Time
Available October 23
Mirzapur
Available October 30
The Challenge: ETA
Truth Seekers
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020
Available October 1
30 Days Of Night
A Knight’s Tale
Battlefield Earth
Blood Ties
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Joe
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
La Sucursal
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Mud
National Security
Next Level
Noose For A Gunman
Nurse
Quantum Of Solace
Raging Bull
Señorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Thanks For Sharing
The Big Hit
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
The Gambler Wore A Gun
The Grudge 3
The Mask Of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
The Pianist
The Wedding Planner
Triumph Of The Spirit
Available October 6
The Transporter Refueled
Available October 8
Archive
Available October 9
Terminator: Dark Fate
Available October 10
Jack And Jill
Available October 14
A Most Beautiful Thing
Available October 15
Halal Love Story
Playing With Fire
Available October 21
Cyrano, My Love
Available October 26
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Available October 27
Battle Los Angeles
Available October 29
Soorarai Pottru
Available October 31
I’ll See You In My Dreams
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020
Available October 1
1992: Berlusconi Rising, season 1
40 & Single, season 1
America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump, season 1
Cisco Kid, season 1
Cities of the Underworld, season 1
Cold Case Files Classic, season 1
Get Shorty, seasons 1-3
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Liar, season 1
Mrs. Wilson, season 1
Mystery Road, season 1
PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!, season 1
Tales of Tomorrow, season 1
The Great British Baking Show, season 1
The Loudest Voice, season 1
Thou Shalt Not Kill, season 1
Available October 6
Mr. Robot, season 4
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020
Available October 2
12 Hour Shift
Available October 6
Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
Spontaneous
Available October 9
The Doorman
Available October 11
Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie
Available October 13
Batman: Death in the Family
Fatima
Greenland
Available October 16
Kajillionare
Love and Monsters
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Available October 27
The Craft