See All the Winners of the 2020 Emmys

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles—and the living rooms of dozens of nominees. The socially distant ceremony was hosted by veteran Jimmy Kimmel with DJ’ing from DJ D-Nice. The show started off with seven wins in a row for Schitt’s Creek, filling the first hour of the broadcast with speeches about love, acceptance and family from the thrilled stars and creators of the fan-favorite comedy.

Succession, Watchmen, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs. Maissel headed into the night with the most nominations, while Netflix outpaced competitors with a record total of 160 nominations.

Below, see all the winners at the 2020 Emmys.

Read More: Limited Series Are Now the Best Thing on TV—and 7 More Takeaways From the 2020 Emmy Nominations

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Mrs. America

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Hillary

The Last Dance

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

The Great Hack

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

Ugly Delicious

VICE

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave

Chasing The Moon

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements

One Child Nation

Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Host of a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Anthony Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Draymond John, Robert Kerjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Ozark

Ozark

Succession

Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story

The Cave

Circus of Books

Don’t F**k With Cats

McMillion$

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Alik Sakharov, Ozark

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman, The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

James Burrows, Will & Grace

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Steph Green, Watchmen

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

Directing for a Variety Series

Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Directing for a Variety Special

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards

Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory

Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11

Nadia Hallgren, Becoming

Feras Fayyad, The Cave

Jason Hehir, The Last Dance

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Directing for a Reality Program

Greg Whiteley, Cheer

Rich Kim, LEGO Masters

Hisham Abed, Queer Eye

Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariel Boles, Top Chef

Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks a Question

Robot Chicken

Steven Universe Future

Children’s Program

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Star Wars Resistance

We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

The Good Place Presents: The Selection

Most Dangerous Game

Reno 911!

Star Trek: Short Treks

Short From Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet

Short Form Variety Series

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Jasmine Cephas, #FreeRayshawn

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide to Life

Doctor Who: The Runaway

Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Defending Jacob

Devs

The Plot Against America

Watchmen

Watchmen

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mindhunter

Ozark

Ozark

Tales From the Loop

Westworld

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The End of The F***ing World

Homecoming

Insecure

Insecure

The Mandalorian

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola

Family Reunion

The Ranch

Will & Grace

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Cheer

Life Below Zero

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

Sea of Shadows

Serengeti

Choreography for Variety or Reality Program

Jemel McWilliams, The Oscars

Parris Goebel, Savage X Fenty Show

Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Jefferson Benjumea and Adrianita Avila, World of Dance

Technical Direction for a Special

2019 American Music Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

The Oscars

Technical Direction for a Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night LIve

The Voice

Original Music and Lyrics

The Black Godfather

Euphoria

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Little Fires Everywhere

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This Is Us

Watchmen

Music Composition for a Series

The Crown

Euphoria

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Succession

Music Composition for a Documentary Series

Becoming

Home

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Why We Hate

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Hollywood

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Music Supervision

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Insecure

Killing Eve

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

Watchmen

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Succession

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners

One Day At A Time

Will & Grace

Will & Grace

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Mrs. America

Watchmen

Watchmen

Watchmen

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

The Last Dance

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Picture Editing for a Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & STones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

LEGO Masters

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

The Boys

The Crown

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

GLOW

The Mandalorian

Silicon Valley

Space Force

What We Do In The Shadows

Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: 1984

Catherine The Great

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Watchmen

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Mandalorian

Modern Family

The Ranch

Schitt’s Creek

Space Force

Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Hollywood

Watchmen

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Oscars

Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

RuPaul’s Drag RAce

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Casting for a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession

Casting for a Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

Casting for a Limited Series

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Special Visual Effects

Lost In Space

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Watchmen

Westworld

Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Devs

The Handmaid’s Tale

Tales From the Loop

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Vikings

Period Costumes

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mrs. America

Pose

Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish

Euphoria

Grace and Frankie

Killing Eve

The Politician

Schitt’s Creek

Unorthodox

Fantasy and Sci-Fi Costumes

Carnival Row

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

Watchmen

Westworld

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Dancing With the Stars

Drunk History

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Ozark

Succession

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Glow

The Mandalorian

Space Force

What We Do In The Shadows

Will & Grace

Production Design for a Period or Fantasy Program

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watchmen

Westworld

Production Design for a Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times”

The Oscars

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Reality Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live

Contemporary Hairstyling

Black-ish

Grace And Frankie

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Politician

Schitt’s Creek

This Is Us

Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Dancing With the Stars

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Big Little Lies

Euphoria

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

The Politician

Schitt’s Creek

Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With the Stars

The Little Mermaid

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood

The Mandalorian

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Westworld

Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73d Annual Tony Awards

Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

The Blacklist

The Mandalorian

The Rookie

S.W.A.T.

Stranger Things

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Ballers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Henry Danger

Shameless

Space Force

Original Interactive Program

The Messy Truth VR Experience

Rebuilding Notre Dame

When We Stayed Home

Interactive Extension of A Linear Program

Mr. Robot

Stranger Things

Westworld

Title Design

Abstract: The Art of Design

Carnival Row

Godfather of Harlem

The Morning Show

The Politician

Watchmen

Westworld

Title Theme Music

Carnival Row

Defending Jacob

Hollywood

Unorthodox

Why We Hate

Wu-Tang

Commercial

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

Before Alexa – Amazon

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Groundhog Day – Jeep

The Look – P&G

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.