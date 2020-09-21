See All the Winners of the 2020 Emmys

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles—and the living rooms of dozens of nominees. The socially distant ceremony was hosted by veteran Jimmy Kimmel with DJ’ing from DJ D-Nice. The show started off with seven wins in a row for Schitt’s Creek, filling the first hour of the broadcast with speeches about love, acceptance and family from the thrilled stars and creators of the fan-favorite comedy.
Succession, Watchmen, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs. Maissel headed into the night with the most nominations, while Netflix outpaced competitors with a record total of 160 nominations.
Below, see all the winners at the 2020 Emmys.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor, Mrs. America
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Hillary
The Last Dance
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Apollo
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
Ugly Delicious
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Documentary Filmmaking
The Cave
Chasing The Moon
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
One Child Nation
Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Host of a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Anthony Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Draymond John, Robert Kerjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Ozark
Ozark
Succession
Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
What We Do In The Shadows
What We Do In The Shadows
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America
Normal People
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Beastie Boys Story
The Cave
Circus of Books
Don’t F**k With Cats
McMillion$
Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Alik Sakharov, Ozark
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Directing for a Comedy Series
Matt Shakman, The Great
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
James Burrows, Will & Grace
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
Steph Green, Watchmen
Stephen Williams, Watchmen
Directing for a Variety Series
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Directing for a Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards
Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards
Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory
Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11
Nadia Hallgren, Becoming
Feras Fayyad, The Cave
Jason Hehir, The Last Dance
Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Directing for a Reality Program
Greg Whiteley, Cheer
Rich Kim, LEGO Masters
Hisham Abed, Queer Eye
Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariel Boles, Top Chef
Short Form Animated Program
Forky Asks a Question
Robot Chicken
Steven Universe Future
Children’s Program
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Star Wars Resistance
We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks
Short From Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet
Short Form Variety Series
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti
David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet
Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Derivative Interactive Program
Big Mouth Guide to Life
Doctor Who: The Runaway
Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Defending Jacob
Devs
The Plot Against America
Watchmen
Watchmen
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mindhunter
Ozark
Ozark
Tales From the Loop
Westworld
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The End of The F***ing World
Homecoming
Insecure
Insecure
The Mandalorian
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Bob Hearts Abishola
Family Reunion
The Ranch
Will & Grace
Cinematography for a Reality Program
Cheer
Life Below Zero
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
Sea of Shadows
Serengeti
Choreography for Variety or Reality Program
Jemel McWilliams, The Oscars
Parris Goebel, Savage X Fenty Show
Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Jefferson Benjumea and Adrianita Avila, World of Dance
Technical Direction for a Special
2019 American Music Awards
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
The Oscars
Technical Direction for a Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night LIve
The Voice
Original Music and Lyrics
The Black Godfather
Euphoria
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Little Fires Everywhere
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
This Is Us
Watchmen
Music Composition for a Series
The Crown
Euphoria
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Succession
Music Composition for a Documentary Series
Becoming
Home
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Why We Hate
Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Hollywood
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Music Direction
The Kennedy Center Honors
Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Music Supervision
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Insecure
Killing Eve
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Stranger Things
Watchmen
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Succession
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Insecure
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Conners
One Day At A Time
Will & Grace
Will & Grace
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Mrs. America
Watchmen
Watchmen
Watchmen
Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
The Last Dance
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Picture Editing for a Variety Programming
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & STones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
LEGO Masters
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
The Boys
The Crown
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Westworld
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
GLOW
The Mandalorian
Silicon Valley
Space Force
What We Do In The Shadows
Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: 1984
Catherine The Great
Devs
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Watchmen
Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Westworld
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Mandalorian
Modern Family
The Ranch
Schitt’s Creek
Space Force
Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
American Horror Story: 1984
Devs
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Hollywood
Watchmen
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Oscars
Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
RuPaul’s Drag RAce
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Casting for a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
Succession
Casting for a Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
Casting for a Limited Series
Mrs. America
Normal People
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Casting for a Reality Program
Born This Way
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Special Visual Effects
Lost In Space
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things
Watchmen
Westworld
Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Devs
The Handmaid’s Tale
Tales From the Loop
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Vikings
Period Costumes
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mrs. America
Pose
Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish
Euphoria
Grace and Frankie
Killing Eve
The Politician
Schitt’s Creek
Unorthodox
Fantasy and Sci-Fi Costumes
Carnival Row
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Mandalorian
Watchmen
Westworld
Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Dancing With the Stars
Drunk History
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program
Big Little Lies
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Ozark
Succession
Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Glow
The Mandalorian
Space Force
What We Do In The Shadows
Will & Grace
Production Design for a Period or Fantasy Program
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watchmen
Westworld
Production Design for a Variety Special
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front of a Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times”
The Oscars
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Reality Competition Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Queer Eye
Saturday Night Live
Contemporary Hairstyling
Black-ish
Grace And Frankie
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Politician
Schitt’s Creek
This Is Us
Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Star Trek: Picard
Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
A Celebration of the Music from Coco
Dancing With the Stars
The Oscars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Big Little Lies
Euphoria
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
The Politician
Schitt’s Creek
Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: 1984
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Star Trek: Picard
Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With the Stars
The Little Mermaid
The Oscars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: 1984
Hollywood
The Mandalorian
Pose
Star Trek: Picard
Westworld
Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Special
62nd Grammy Awards
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73d Annual Tony Awards
Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
The Blacklist
The Mandalorian
The Rookie
S.W.A.T.
Stranger Things
Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Ballers
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Henry Danger
Shameless
Space Force
Original Interactive Program
The Messy Truth VR Experience
Rebuilding Notre Dame
When We Stayed Home
Interactive Extension of A Linear Program
Mr. Robot
Stranger Things
Westworld
Title Design
Abstract: The Art of Design
Carnival Row
Godfather of Harlem
The Morning Show
The Politician
Watchmen
Westworld
Title Theme Music
Carnival Row
Defending Jacob
Hollywood
Unorthodox
Why We Hate
Wu-Tang
Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise
Before Alexa – Amazon
Bounce – Apple AirPods
Groundhog Day – Jeep
The Look – P&G