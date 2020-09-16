TIME Announces Musical Performances and Special Appearances by Previous TIME100 Honorees for the First-Ever TIME100 Television Event on ABC, September 22 at 10PM ET

Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd are set to perform alongside appearances from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani and many more

(September 16, 2020 — New York, NY) Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd will perform during the first-ever TIME100 primetime television event, which will reveal TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people, on ABC on September 22 at 10PM ET.

In addition to these marquee musical performances, the hour-long TIME100 broadcast special will feature exclusive interviews and in-depth profiles, honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, and appearances from previous honorees, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, comedian and host Trevor Noah, actor Sandra Oh, singer-songwriter John Legend, and actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, with others to be revealed for the first time during the show.

The full 2020 TIME100 list, which features often-surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them, multiple worldwide covers, and exclusive photography and video packages will go live on Time.com on Tuesday, September 22 alongside the broadcast debut on ABC, and will be available on newsstands beginning on Friday, September 25.

Produced in partnership with P&G, the TIME100 broadcast special is created by TIME’s Emmy award-winning television and film division TIME Studios along with industry leading global storyteller Done + Dusted, and is presented with exclusive premier sponsor Citi and signature sponsor Toyota Venza.

Following the reveal of this year’s list, TIME will host TIME100 honorees for a three-part series of TIME100 Talks, presented in partnership with TIME100 exclusive premier sponsor Citi and supporting sponsor AT&T, to air on September 23-25 on Time.com and across TIME’s social media platforms. Performers and guests for the special series of TIME100 Talks will be announced after the 2020 TIME100 list is revealed.

Visit time.com/time100 for updates on the 2020 TIME100.

