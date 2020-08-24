Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Is Leaving the White House, Citing Family

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, is leaving the administration at the end of the month, she said in a statement, citing family considerations.

Conway, the first woman to manage a winning presidential campaign, said in a statement that she’s leaving to focus on her family. Her husband, George Conway, said on Twitter that he was leaving the Lincoln Project, a political group committed to defeating Trump’s re-election in November.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Kellyanne Conway said in the statement.

“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months,” she said. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

She said the decision to leave was hers, and a person familiar with the matter said she informed Trump Sunday evening.

Over the weekend, the Conways’ high-school age daughter, Claudia, posted a series of tweets in which she said she was “devastated” that her mother is speaking at the Republican National Convention and suggesting strife with both her parents.

She and her father both later tweeted that they were taking breaks from social media. Kellyanne Conway made no mention of her daughter’s tweets in her statement.

“In time, I will announce future plans,” she said. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Conway’s announcement came the night before the Republican National Convention kicks off with Trump’s re-nomination for president by delegates gathered in Charlotte, N.C.

Conway is scheduled to speak at the convention on Aug. 26. She is still expected to do so now, according to a person familiar with the matter.

