TIME Earns Emmy Nomination for Multimedia Project in Partnership with Univision

(New York, NY – August 7,2020) TIME has received a nomination for the 2020 News & Documentary Emmy Awards in the Outstanding New Approaches: Current News category for its multimedia project, created in partnership with Univision News Digital, titled In El Salvador, Violence is Driving Girls to Kill Themselves.

Created by a team at TIME that includes Naina Bajekal, Ciara Nugent and Justine Simons, alongside Patricia Clarembaux and Almudena Toral and the Univision News Digital team, the project illuminates the connection between high suicide rates among women and alarming rates of gender-based violence toward women in El Salvador. The reporting was supported in part by the Pulitzer Center.

This marks the sixth Emmy Awards nomination for TIME in the last four years. Previously, TIME won an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category in 2017, with PBS, for its production of A Year in Space. Most recently, TIME received a nomination for the 2019 News & Documentary Emmy Awards for Guns in America, in the Outstanding New Approaches: Current News category. TIME also received two nominations for the 2018 News & Documentary Emmy Awards: Finding Home, in the Outstanding New Approaches: Documentary category, and The Mars Generation, which was produced by TIME for Netflix, in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category.

The 41st annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be live-streamed in two ceremonies on September 21sh & 22nd.

See the full list of nominees, which were announced on Thursday, August 6.

