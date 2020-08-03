Trump Organization Puts ‘Apprentice’ Helicopter Up for Sale

A Trump Organization helicopter featured in the opening credits of “The Apprentice” with now-President Donald Trump is for sale.

The 1989 Sikorsky S-76B, painted red, white and blue, registration N76DT, is listed for sale without a price on controller.com. Helivalue, a helicopter appraisal business, values similar models at $400,000 to $950,000.

Eric Trump, the President’s son who has run the family business while his father is in the White House, confirmed the listing.

“We currently have three helicopters and with my father in Washington (and not even allowed to use them), we simply don’t need them all,” Trump wrote in an email. The aircraft are stationed in New York, Florida and Europe, and they’ll probably keep two located in the U.S., he said.

The helicopter was used by Trump to travel to the 2016 Republican convention in Cleveland, where he was officially made the party’s nominee.

African Mahogany

According to the listing, the six-seater aircraft features African mahogany paneling, ecru/almond leather seats, with fittings, including seat belts, finished in gold.

A broker responsible for the sale, Emmanuel Dupuy, said that he couldn’t comment on the listing because the information was private.

The Trump Organization’s business includes hotels, which have suffered in the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s government-mandated 2019 financial disclosure, an inexact look into his assets and income, was released Friday evening and showed little change across properties such as his Mar-a-Lago and Doral resorts in Florida and his Washington hotel. Trump filed the 78-page report after getting an extension on its due date.

The Leadership Brief. Conversations with the most influential leaders in business and tech. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.