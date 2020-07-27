Ryan Reynolds is taking his work as a superhero — and all around good guy — personally. The Deadpool and Green Lantern star is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of a lost teddy bear.

While the actor has three children with his wife, Blake Lively, the missing “Mamabear” does not belong to his kids. It came to his attention thanks to a tweet shared by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reporter Deborah Goble.

The bear belonged to Mara Soriano, 28, and was stolen during a recent move in Vancouver. While the backpack that the bear was in also contained an iPad, Nintendo Switch, and citizenship documents, Soriano says it’s the bear that is most important — the stuffed animal is outfitted with a device that plays the voice of Soriano’s mother, who died last June due to cancer.

According to Goble’s tweet, when the bear is squeezed, a recording of Soriano’s mother says, “I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.” Speaking to CNN,, Soriano explained that she “hugged it every time” she missed her mom.

The story clearly resonated with the Canadian actor who not only shared the Twitter post, boosting its range, but also added a “zero questions asked” $5,000 reward for anyone who returned the bear to its owner. “I think we all need this bear to come home.”

The story gained the attention of stars, too: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy also shared Goble’s tweet, while actor Zach Braff retweeted Reynolds, adding, “I NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!!”

For those who want to join the hunt for the missing bear, Goble and Soriano have since shared a few more details:

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.