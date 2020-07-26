Three People, Including a 9-Month-Old Baby, Killed in Utah Small Plane Crash

Three people, including a 9-month-old child, were killed and three others were injured when a small plane crashed in a Utah backyard on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane, a Piper PA-32, was flying from an airport in Salt Lake City to Page, Ariz., when it crashed in West Jordan, a city in Salt Lake County, Utah, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot, 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff, 9-month-old Coral Wyckoff, and 36-year-old Milda Shibonis were killed, the West Jordan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The crash also injured two other children: Cody Mitchell, 2, who survived but had “critical burns” on his arms and legs, and Veda Sheperd, 12, who was treated at a hospital and released. Another passenger on the flight, Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, was also critically injured.

A 72-year-old woman on the ground, Mary Quintana, was also critically injured in the crash. Quintana was on her deck at the time of the crash, police confirmed on Twitter.

The FAA said that it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

