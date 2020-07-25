Hanna Upgraded to the First Atlantic Hurricane of 2020 as It Heads Towards South Texas

Tropical storm Hanna was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning and is making its way towards south Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Winds from the storm have increased to 75 mph and it was located around 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christie, Texas, around 7 a.m., moving at about 9 mph.

Storm warnings have been placed from Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas, as the hurricane is expected to bring six to 12 inches of rain through Sunday which could lead to flash flooding. Storm surges are also possible, as water from the coast could move inland and reach heights of up to five feet.

Other parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts could see three to five inches of rain as well. There is also the possibility of tornadoes caused by the storm later Saturday or overnight.

The National Hurricane Center says that those in the region should take the necessary precautions and follow any evacuation protocols from local officials.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.