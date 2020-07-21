Jeff Bezos Just Added a Record $13 Billion to His Fortune in a Single Day

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 22, 2019.
Mandel Ngan–AFP/ Getty Images
By Jack Pitcher / Bloomberg
July 20, 2020 11:02 PM EDT

Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012.

Amazon.com shares surged 7.9%, the most since December 2018 on rising optimism about web shopping trends, and are now up 73% this year.

Bezos, Amazon’s 56-year-old founder and the world’s richest person, has seen his fortune swell $74 billion in 2020 to $189.3 billion, despite the U.S. entering its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. He’s now personally worth more than the market valuation of giants such as Exxon Mobil Corp., Nike Inc. and McDonald’s Corp.

Mackenzie Bezos, his ex-wife, gained $4.6 billion Monday and is now the 13th-richest person in the world.

Other tech titans are also enjoying a surge driven partly by people forced to stay at home and helped by the boost given to markets by unprecedented stimulus efforts by governments and central bankers.

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has added almost $15 billion to his net worth so far this year, even as the company deals with brands boycotting ads on the social network.

–With assistance from Jack Witzig.

