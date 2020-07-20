Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing in Plenty of Sunscreen and It's the Internet's Latest Meme Fixation

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is back in the internet spotlight, but it’s not for testifying before Congress or the ongoing advertising boycott over Facebook’s hate speech policy. This time, it’s because the CEO used plenty of sunscreen.

Photos of the Facebook founder surfing in Hawaii with his face covered in a healthy layer of sunscreen have gone viral on Twitter after surfacing online on Sunday. Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a hoodie and loads of sunblock while surfing the waves with pro surfer surfer Kai Lenny, according to the New York Post.



While preventing sun damage is nothing to laugh at per se, social media users have been poking fun at the billionaire for his surfing look. As the photos have circulated, people have been drawing pop culture comparisons between the sunblock-covered Zuckerberg and other notably pale characters, including mimes, No-Face from Spirited Away, The Joker from Batman, and the android Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. “I knew Mark Zuckerberg loved data,” one Twitter user quipped. “I just didn’t know he loved Data this much.”

The images of Zuckerberg’s well-protected face are all over Twitter, but are not flooding other social media platforms so far. See a sampling of the Mark Zuckerberg surfing memes below.

