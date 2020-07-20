Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing in Plenty of Sunscreen and It's the Internet's Latest Meme Fixation

Founder and CEO of US online social media and social networking service Facebook Mark Zuckerberg at a meeting with European Commission vice-president in charge for Values and Transparency, in Brussels, on February 17, 2020.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD––AFP via Getty Images
By Melissa Locker
July 20, 2020 10:44 AM EDT

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is back in the internet spotlight, but it’s not for testifying before Congress or the ongoing advertising boycott over Facebook’s hate speech policy. This time, it’s because the CEO used plenty of sunscreen.

Photos of the Facebook founder surfing in Hawaii with his face covered in a healthy layer of sunscreen have gone viral on Twitter after surfacing online on Sunday. Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a hoodie and loads of sunblock while surfing the waves with pro surfer surfer Kai Lenny, according to the New York Post.

While preventing sun damage is nothing to laugh at per se, social media users have been poking fun at the billionaire for his surfing look. As the photos have circulated, people have been drawing pop culture comparisons between the sunblock-covered Zuckerberg and other notably pale characters, including mimes, No-Face from Spirited Away, The Joker from Batman, and the android Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. “I knew Mark Zuckerberg loved data,” one Twitter user quipped. “I just didn’t know he loved Data this much.”

The images of Zuckerberg’s well-protected face are all over Twitter, but are not flooding other social media platforms so far. See a sampling of the Mark Zuckerberg surfing memes below.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing in Plenty of Sunscreen and It's the Internet's Latest Meme Fixation
2
Kanye West Criticizes Harriet Tubman in Speech
3
Coronavirus Map: See How COVID-19 Has Spread

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
All the Internet Is Now Officially Cake as the Surprise Cake Memes Pile High
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE