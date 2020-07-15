Megan Thee Stallion Shot, Torey Lanez Arrested in Hollywood Last Weekend

An unclear altercation on early Sunday morning in Hollywood ended in the arrest of rapper Tory Lanez and a nonfatal shooting of rapper Megan thee Stallion.

On Saturday night, the pair was captured on video together in an Instagram Live post alongside Kylie Jenner. However, a person out of frame can be heard telling them, “You gotta turn down the music, the PD just came.” The LAPD, Lanez and Megan have provided no details of what followed. The LAPD told news outlets, including Pitchfork, that Lanez was booked for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. L.A. County Sheriff Department’s inmate records show that he was arrested at 4:40 a.m. PT on Sunday morning and taken to the Hollywood precinct of the LAPD. He was released on $35,000 bond more than five hours later.

Initially, TMZ reported that Megan Thee Stallion had been taken to the hospital from stepping on broken glass. However, she refuted this account in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing that she had “suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she wrote. She did not mention Lanez in her post.

Megan writes that she underwent surgery and is “expected to make a full recovery.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive,” she wrote.

The two rappers have taken on an outsize role in public life during quarantine over the last few months. Lanez has broken records for his Instagram Live series, Quarantine Radio, while Megan had a Billboard number one hit, “Savage,” which was spurred by a viral dance craze.

Earlier this week, four men were charged in the murder of the rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot to death in Hollywood in February during a home invasion in an unrelated incident.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact us at editors@time.com.