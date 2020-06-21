One Dead and 11 Injured After Shooting in Minneapolis, Police Say

Twelve people were shot in Minneapolis early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and 11 individuals injured, police said in a statement. Everyone shot was an adult and the 11 survivors had no “life-threatening wounds,” according to Minneapolis Police.

Minneapolis Police said in a release to TIME that no one is currently in custody, although they are investigating. They said that the shooting occurred in the “area of 2900 block Hennepin S.,” in the city’s uptown neighborhood.

Individuals on foot were said to have started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South and proceeding north. After “individuals on foot started shooting” in the area and “proceeded north… people scattered and suspects fled,” according to a preliminary police investigation.

Police responded to several 911 calls that came in just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday reporting that multiple people had been shot in the area, they said in a statement. Upon arrival they found many people with gunshot wounds. Ambulances transported victims to Hennepin County Medical Center and others were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles, according to the statement.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release more information on “the identity of the victim, along with the nature and cause of death,” police said.

Police have not yet suggested a motive for the shooting.

The shooting comes about four weeks after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd on May 25 which spawned nationwide anger and protests over systemic racism and policing. Floyd’s death has prompted the Minneapolis city council to investigate restructuring the city’s police department.

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.