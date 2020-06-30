Camp TFK starts July 6! Join us for a whole new way to experience summer camp during a decidedly different sort of summer. Throughout July, the TFK team will create and curate daily roundups of free, kid-safe content that parents can trust and kids can enjoy on their own, or with minimal oversight. Campers will explore arts and crafts, sports and games, performance skills, scientific concepts, and the elements of storytelling—all in the safety of your base camp: home.

Activities can be accessed below. But we recommend that you sign up using the widget below. Each week, registrants will receive an email preview of the following week’s activities, including a list of any supplies needed. (We’ll limit the necessity of purchasing supplies; most items will probably be in your home already.) And each weekday morning, a Camp TFK schedule of activities for the day will arrive in your inbox.

Week 1: Welcome Week

Week 2: Discovery Week

Week 3: Friendship Week

Week 4: Closing Campfire Week