Eight People Shot Outside Texas Bar: Police

Eight people were shot Friday night in San Antonio, Texas, after a man opened fire in a parking lot after he was denied entrance to a bar, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters. As of Friday night, all the victims were alive and in stable in condition.

McManus said in a press briefing, that authorities first responded to calls of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. CT Friday. He said two men and “two or three” women had left a bar and walked across the street to a second bar called the Rebar and tried to go inside. The men and women were then not allowed into the Rebar because they were drunk, per McManus.

According to McManus, one of the men said “don’t you know who I am, I’m a UFC fighter from California” and then walked back to his car and pulled out a long rifle. He then walked back to the bar with the rifle and opened fire in the parking lot, hitting eight people: five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, per police.

McManus said all the victims were in stable conditions and transported themselves to local hospitals. He said the most serious injury was a shot to the back. He said two people were also “grazed” by bullets, but did not accept any treatment and left.

As of Friday night police were still looking for the alleged shooter.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.