Cyclist Who Allegedly Assaulted a Group Teens Posting Protest Flyers in a Viral Video Has Been Arrested

A cyclist seen in a viral video trying to forcibly take flyers from a group of teenagers commemorating George Floyd has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

On June 1, three teens were walking the Capital Crescent Trail near Washington D.C., posting flyers to commemorate the death of George Floyd and call for an end to police brutality. “A man was lynched by the police. What are you going to do about it?” the flyers read, according to The Washington Post. Anthony Brennan III, 60, who was riding his bike, began arguing with the teenagers about the flyers and forcibly grabbed the flyers from one of the victims, park police said in a public statement. Brennan then pushed his bike towards one of the other teens and caused him to fall to the ground.

One of the teenagers filmed the altercation and the video quickly spread around the internet.

On June 2, Park Police put out a call on Twitter asking the public for help identifying the man in the video.

On Friday, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police said Anthony Brennan III, 60, turned himself in after police identified him with help from hundreds of tips by community members. After searching his home on Friday, with Brennan’s consent, “Items of evidentiary value were seized,” according to police.

“The Maryland-National Capital Park Police appreciates the courage and civic engagement of the victims who came forward in this matter,” Park Police said in a statement.

“I am sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail, and online. I am cooperating fully with authorities,” Brennan said in a statement through his lawyers obtained by TIME. “I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior. I am dedicated to working with the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office to provide peace to our community and justice to the victims in the video, as well as to all victims of racism and police brutality.”

The incident took place as thousands of people across the country, and around the world, are rallying against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd on May 25.

