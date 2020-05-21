TIME Launches New Weekly Interview Series and Newsletter The Leadership Brief Featuring Conversations with the World’s Most Influential CEOs

(New York, NY — May 21, 2020) Today, TIME launches The Leadership Brief, a new newsletter and weekly interview series with the world’s most influential leaders in business.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to put extraordinary demands on leaders around the world, The Leadership Brief will feature in-depth interviews with CEOs and the world’s most consequential business leaders focused on how organizations are responding to the current moment. Hosted by TIME deputy editor Eben Shapiro, the weekly series will explore how these leaders are addressing the needs of their employees, customers, and stakeholders, the future of work, formative moments in their careers, the workplace issues that affect us all, and more.

“Leadership, particularly that of the companies that will shape the way forward, has never been more urgent nor more tested,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

The first interview in the new series will be with Peloton CEO John Foley. In coming weeks, The Leadership Brief will feature interviews with Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, among others.

The Leadership Brief is TIME’s latest expansion into business and technology, building on major franchises such as the annual TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people and TIME’s Person of the Year which expanded in 2019 to include the selection of a Businessperson of the Year for the first time, as well as through TIME’s live and virtual events, which regularly convene business and thought leaders for conversation and collaboration toward a better world.

The Leadership Brief is TIME’s twelfth editorial newsletter and the first to focus on business and leadership. Most recently, TIME launched The Coronavirus Brief newsletter, which has grown to nearly 70,000 subscribers in less than two months, and also publishes newsletters on health, politics, space, parenting and more.

To subscribe to The Leadership Brief, visit: time.com/leadership

To read a preview of TIME’s interview with John Foley of Peloton, visit: time.com/peloton-john-foley

The Leadership Brief. Conversations with the most influential leaders in business and tech. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.